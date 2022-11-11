How to Make Your Hair Grow Stronger And Faster?

Hair is perhaps one component that defines how we appear. For one's confidence, appearance matters.

Often a neat appearance not only adds to your charm but is also perceived as a mark of hygiene and fitness. Hairfall, scanty growth of hair, or dull hair affects one's appearance adversely. In short, hair matters.

While most of us wish for an attractive bunch on our scalp, we fail to understand that it's not just about hair gels or oils or just styling. It's also about nutrition. In this article, we will discuss the dietary and lifestyle habits that can make our hair strong and bright.

Five best ways to grow your hair

Nutrition is science. So, hair needs to be nourished from within. Thqt includes the food that we take in as much as the ways we follow to put them in shape.

Hair has a protein called keratin. It needs nutrients to make it healthy and strong. Hair has a relationship with the scalp, and its growth depends on the scalp as much as it determines how healthy the scalp is.

On that note, here's a look at five ways to grow your hair:

1) Get your diet fixed

Having a balanced diet consisting of food items rich in vitamins and minerals can help promote hair growth and increase its shine. Several studies have indicated a connection between micronutrients and hair fall.

2) Take your vitamins and minerals on time

Certain vitamins and minerals are known for their hair growth benefits. Taking these micronutrients daily can help prevent hair loss and promote growth. Supplementation with vitamins for hair growth can be extremely beneficial for faster hair growth.

3) Include fruits and vegetables in diet

Fruits like guava, blackberries, lemon, raspberries, strawberries, kiwifruit, blueberries, blackcurrants, lychees, and papaya are rich in the antioxidant vitamin C, which can help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. It does so by fighting free radicals in the body.

However, vegetables and herbs, including broccoli, carrots, sweet potatoes, peppers, and parsley can serve the same function in the body. They must not be overcooked to preserve the vitamins and antioxidants in them, as vitamin C can be destroyed by heat, light, and high cooking temperature.

4) Consume more meat and fatty fish

Meat and fatty fish contain good amounts of cholesterol required for vitamin D synthesis.

Vitamin D is extremely essential for growth and maintenance. Supplementation of vitamin D has been found to help decrease the rate of hair loss. The exact mechanism is still being understood by skin scientists and dermatologists.

5) Wash your hair using safe products

It's not recommended to use hair care products containing harsh chemicals, parabens, silicones, colors, and fragrances. Using skin and hair-friendly products helps reduce hair fall and boost hair growth.

How long does it take to speed up hair growth?

That can vary from person to person. There's no strict timeline that determines the rate of hair growth. Losing 1 to 100 strands per day is considered quite normal in healthy individuals as long as they're being replaced by new strands.

When to see a doctor for hair growth?

If the rate of hair fall is severely high, and there's a reduction in the number of follicles on the scalp, it's recommended to consult a doctor (preferably a dermatologist).

There are several options available with dermatologists to help you. Many platelet treatments, serum treatments, and transplantation techniques are used by doctors and dermatologists to increase the growth of hair. These are considered safe when performed by a certified doctor using the latest technology. Hair and skin clinics are becoming quite common and popular in cities and towns.

Does your hair grow slower as it gets longer?

There is no proof that suggests that longer hair grows slowly. It may be the scenario in many cases, but there's no concrete evidence to support this statement. As the above-mentioned factors play a role in hair growth, the rate of growth can depend on any of them.

Takeaway

Following a balanced diet and taking the right vitamins can help with faster hair growth. Using safe and tested hair care products can be beneficial as well.

