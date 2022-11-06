How Many Calories and Protein in Chicken Breast?

Chicken breasts are an amazing source of lean protein and other nutrients, including most vitamins and minerals.

Chicken is low in calories but high in protein, which is beneficial for weight loss. It's is an important component of all animal-based diets, including the carnivore diet, keto diet, Mediterranean diet, and paleolithic diet.

Chicken breasts can yield the best muscle gain results when paired with resistance training. Protein is also involved in calcium metabolism and is crucial for bone health.

Nutritional value of chicken breast

A chicken breast has the following nutritional value:

Calories: 128

Fat: 2.7 g

Sodium: 44 mg

Carbohydrates: 0 g

Fiber: 0 g

Sugars: 0 g

Protein: 26 g

Chicken breasts contain no sugar or carbs, which makes them keto friendly. Chicken does not cause increased blood glucose levels, as the estimated glycemic load of chicken breasts is zero.

Skinless chicken breasts contain three grams of fat, which is negligible. Keeping the skin intact increases the calorific value due to the fat content. Chicken is also naturally low in sodium, which makes it a heart-healthy food.

One serving of three ounces of chicken breast contains the following micronutrients:

Calories: 122

Protein: 24 grams

Fat: 3 grams

Carbs: 0 grams

Niacin

Selenium

Phosphorus

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Riboflavin

Zinc

Thiamine

Potassium

Copper

These nutrients play an important role in energy production, DNA synthesis, metabolism, and brain health.

Best way to have chicken breasts

When prepared using healthy cooking methods, chicken breasts can be extremely delicious. Here are the best ways to cook them:

Grilled chicken: Grilled chicken can be a quick and healthy dish to boost overall protein intake. Vegetables like broccoli and asparagus can also be added to them for added flavor.

Grilled chicken can be a quick and healthy dish to boost overall protein intake. Vegetables like broccoli and asparagus can also be added to them for added flavor. Baked chicken: Baked chicken can be prepared without the use of fat. In addition to being low in fat and calories, it's rich in various nutrients.

Baked chicken can be prepared without the use of fat. In addition to being low in fat and calories, it's rich in various nutrients. Stir-fried chicken: This high-fiber, protein-packed meal can be prepared by stir-frying small pieces of chicken in a bit of oil. Vegetables can also be added to add flavors and dietary fiber.

This high-fiber, protein-packed meal can be prepared by stir-frying small pieces of chicken in a bit of oil. Vegetables can also be added to add flavors and dietary fiber. Chicken soup: Shredded pieces of chicken can be used to make soup. Cabbages, sweet corn, and mushrooms can be added for better flavor.

Recipes for chicken breasts

One of the most popular recipes is honey garlic chicken breasts. Here's the recipe:

Honey Garlic Chicken

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup flour (Note 1)

1/2 tbsp (50g) unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp apple cider or regular vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce, light

1/3 cup honey

Instructions

Cut the breasts in half into four large pieces. Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper.

Take flour in a shallow dish. Coat the cut chicken in flour lightly.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add chicken to skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes till it turns golden brown. Turn and cook each side for a minute.

Turn the heat down slightly when the water evaporates.

Add garlic to the remaining butter for flavor. For a burnt garlic taste, fry the garlic in butter initially.

Add vinegar, soy sauce, and honey, and let it caramelize. Boil this sauce for a minute or till it's thickened.

Coat the chicken in the sauce. If the sauce gets too thick, add a few tablespoons of water and stir.

Serve the chicken on plates, and drizzle the remaining sauce on the chicken for garnishing.

Creamy Lemon Chicken Breast

Ingredients

1.2lb chicken breasts, cut into big pieces

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper

1/4 cup (35 g) flour

3 tbsp (40 g) butter unsalted

2 garlic cloves, minced

1.5 cups (325 ml) chicken stock

3/4 cup (185 ml) cream

3 - 4 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp mustard

3/4 cup (75 g) parmesan cheese

Instructions

Slice chicken breast into thin strips.

Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper.

Coat with flour, and shake off the excess.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook chicken for two minutes on each side till it's golden.

Takeaway

Chicken breasts are rich in a variety of nutrients. They are among the best foods for bodybuilding and fitness.

Chicken breasts are lean and contain more protein per gram than chicken legs. They should be prepared in a healthy way to reap the benefits. A healthy diet is a key to a healthy lifestyle.

