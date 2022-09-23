How Many Hours Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Work Out In a Day?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, is a seven-time Olympia winner and is one of the legendary names in the world of bodybuilding.

It’s a given that as a bodybuilder grows old, their workout routine changes and don't lift the weights they once used to, as they don't compete. However, Schwarzenneger still works out, such is the story of the Golden Era bodybuilder.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Daily Workout

“The Oak” wanted to become the best bodybuilder in the world. That meant rigorous training, a strict diet, plenty of rest, and proper routine to become a Mr. Olympia.

To achieve his goals, Schwarzenegger worked out at the gym for at least five hours a day. He focused on high-volume training, which allowed him to add quality mass to his physique. However, he would add walking to his overall routine for active recovery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger would split the five hours into two separate workout sessions. That meant he would rest a lot between sessions.

It’s important to understand that Schwarzenegger was a professional bodybuilder. He could work out twice a day based on his muscle potential and requirements. It’s not something everyone should do daily, thought.

Not only will it lead to overexertion in the muscles, but exhaustion can become demotivating. Ideally, it’s advised that you do not replicate the number of hours Schwarzenegger spent at the gym if you’re not a professional bodybuilder.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Workout Routine

The bodybuilder used a split training routine to focus on a few muscle groups at a time.

Chest and Back

Bench press: 4 sets of 10 reps

Incline bench press: 4 sets of 10 reps

Dumbbell pullovers: 4 sets of 10 reps

Chin-up: till failure

Bent-over row: 4 sets of 10 reps

Deadlift: 4 sets of 10 reps

Crunches: 5 sets of 25-30 reps

Shoulder and Arms

Schwarzenegger focused on 3-4 reps of 10-12 reps for his arm routine.

Barbell clean & press

Dumbbell lateral raise

Upright row

Military press

Standing barbell curls

Close-grip bench press

Barbell tricep extension

Wrist curls

Reverse wrist curls

Legs

The reps and sets for his leg workout were similar to his arm workout - 4 sets of 10-12 reps.

Squat

Lunges

Leg curls

Stiff-legged deadlift

Good mornings

Standing calf raise

Crunches

There were times when Schwarzenegger would follow a routine where he focused on at least three muscle groups. That doubled down on the intensity of the session and enabled him to add more mass while burning calories.

How Many Hours Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Work Out Wow?

Currently, Schwarzenegger does not work out for five hours a day. He has reduced that to 1.5 hours a day and focuses on both cardio and lifting.

He does not want to follow a similar routine as before, as that's not feasible for his age. As a professional bodybuilder, he understands the importance of modifying his workout routine based on age and muscle endurance.

Even though he isn’t lifting as heavy as he once did, that doesn’t mean Schwarzenegger has lost all his muscles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to remain one of the most spoken names in professional bodybuilding. He built on what the silver-era bodybuilders had created, and today the likes of Nick Walker, Chris Bumstead, and others are building on his legacy.

