We talk a lot about physical fitness, but do you know how to be mentally strong? One part of the answer lies in understanding that mental fitness is not an end goal but rather a journey that one takes.

There's also no universal definition to describe it, but there are a few indicators of mental strength. That includes our ability to deal with challenges, focus on our emotional health and foster healthy relationships.

One of the core things that defines our mental strength is the habits we engage in, which can either make or break us. Are you ready to start boosting your mental strength?

Ten habits that are answers to how to be mentally strong

Habits are everyday behaviors that contribute to our mental health, either in healthy or unhealthy ways. There's no magic pill to enhance our mental strength. Rather, the following are intentional and conscious efforts to make it better:

#1 Read and learn

When we learn, we decide to move forward from our stigmas and prejudices. Reading provides not only new insights but also challenges our older ones. It broadens our horizons. Read a paragraph, and as you get used to it, move towards longer reading materials.

#2 Be compassionate towards yourself

Being compassionate with yourself is not easy and takes a lot of effort, but kindness and compassion are key to making a better life for yourself. With every negative thought, replace it with a compassionate one.

#3 Engage in positive self-talk

Our thoughts influence our emotions and behaviors. When you engage in positive self-talk, you feel positive about yourself and subsequently engage in positive behaviors.

#4 Keep your body active

The link between mental health and physical health can't be emphasized enough. Each day you give to your physical well-being adds to your emotional health. You may have noticed that you feel fresh and active after a workout, even if it's for a short duration. When was the last time you went out?

#5 Practice being mindful

Mental health issues like anxiety take us away from the present. Mindfulness practices, though, help us connect to the present moment.

It can be easy to keep switching between the past and the future, but being in the present requires work. At least take out five minutes a day to be mindful.

#6 Be accepting of failure

Most of us are trained in unhealthy perfectionism. We are striving to be the best and perfect.

Unfortunately, when we falter or are not able to achieve something, it can take an incredible toll on our mental health. By accepting that failure is normal, we learn to move towards healthier standards of achievement.

#7 Forgive yourself

When you think about how to be mentally strong, it's important to think about your past experiences and how they shaped you.

Sometimes, we don't move past our experiences because of our inability to forgive. After self forgiveness, accumulate your learnings, and be a better version of yourself.

#8 Seek professional help

Sometimes, working on your mental strength requires an objective perspective. These thoughts and emotions don't come from a friend, family member or significant other. Rather, they come from a professional who views your concerns through their educational lens.

#9 Clarify your values

Perhaps, the happiest people on the planet are those who live in accordance with their values.

Imagine that you are in a job that sustains your life, but you don't value it. What can you do in this situation? If you value kindness, try to incorporate it in your everyday life. As you go to work, engage in one act of kindness.

#10 Celebrate your achievements

Make a point to celebrate your achievements. Look back at your week, and reflect on your achievements. Savor that moment, and applaud yourself. No achievement is big or small; rather, it's about making it a habit to acknowledge your positives.

You can carve your own path on how to be mentally strong. There isn't a single route, and it definitely is not straightforward, but by slowly building positive habits you can move towards a healthier and happier life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

