How to Do the Mermaid Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The mermaid pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) in yoga, also known as the pigeon pose variation, is a twisting backbend and heart/hip opener.

This asana is primarily based on the pigeon pose and offers the same advantages. However, it's more beginner-friendly, as it does not require as much flexibility and strength as the pigeon pose. The mermaid pose targets several body parts at once, including the middle and lower back, hamstrings, ankles, feet, chest, pelvic, quads, hips and psoas muscles.

To perform the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, you need very open hips and also need to be well-versed with preparatory asanas to improve flexibility and strength in your body. Otherwise, you can damage your hip flexors by straining them and may even injure your joints by overstressing them.

How to do the mermaid pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) in yoga? Correct form and technique

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a pigeon pose with your left leg forward and your left heel aligned with your hip. Keep your hands near your hips, and distribute your weight evenly across the right and left sides of your body.

Straighten your spine, and draw your shoulders and hips forward.

Adjust your left shin accordingly so that you don’t experience any pain in your left knee.

Flex your left foot, and press the pinky toe edge of your left foot into the mat to bring your left shin parallel to the front side of the mat. If you can’t do that, simply put the top of your left foot down.

Breathe deeply to go deeper into the stretch. Once you are ready, start to bend your right knee, and draw your right foot towards your body.

Reach back with your right hand, and hold the top part of your right foot. Hold for a moment, and slide your right foot up your inner forearm and to the side of your right elbow. Inhale, and extend your left arm up high.

Bend your left elbow, and reach behind your head to hold your hands. Your left elbow should be straight up the ceiling as you press your head into your arms.

Simultaneously, press your right foot into your elbow.

Keep your tailbone straight down, and draw your shoulders and hips forward.

Your gaze should be up and your neck relaxed.

Remain in this pose for a few seconds, and slowly release during an exhale. Put your palms in front, and gently step to the Downward-facing dog pose.

Switch sides, and repeat whenever you feel ready.

Important tips for beginners

When doing the mermaid pose, it's crucial to maintain alignment while remaining focused. Here're a few important tips to keep in mind when doing this pose:

To make this pose more intense, keep your heel further forward. To do that, you might need to slightly bend your knee deeply, but with practice; you should be able to make your shin parallel to the front side of your mat.

To protect your knee, always keep your front foot curved.

Always use your legs to help raise your spine and prevent pressure in your lower back.

Make sure to keep your spine extended and lifted throughout the pose.

Always listen to your body, and never force the backbend if your body is not ready.

Benefits of mermaid pose

Mermaid pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana) in yoga helps stretch your groin, shoulders, hips and quads. Practicing this asana will help develop greater flexibility that’ll help you throughout your everyday life. Moreover, the mermaid pose offers a few other benefits, including:

Strengthens the core and pelvic floor muscles

Prevents sciatica and lower backache

Improves overall balance

Promotes stronger back, hip flexors and quad muscles

Promotes gut health and improves the reproductive system.

Common Mistakes

To get the most out of this pose and prevent injuries, watch out for these mistakes:

Pushing your backbend

One of the most common mistakes people make when performing the mermaid pose is attempting to get into the pose by pushing their backbend vigorously.

If you force the bend, your back will get into an awkward position, and you could get injured. You need to be flexible enough so that your shoulders and back allow your chest to come forward naturally without putting too much stress.

Not warming up

Before attempting this intense hip-opener pose, it's important to warm up so that your hips are open, and you are able to perform each move easily. If your body isn’t warmed up enough, that may lead to injuries due to too much strain.

Bottom Line

Do not attempt the mermaid pose if you have a knee, shoulder or hip injury. If you experience pain while performing this asana, come out of the pose, and relax.

