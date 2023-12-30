From time to time, we have heard that exercise is good for health. But how much exercise can be done in a week that is in the right of the body? Well, doctors and health experts suggest different variations of how much exercise per week is needed, but what applies the best for your body?

In this article, we will try to find this out.

How much exercise per week?

(Image via Pexels/ Dejan Krstevski)

Exercise is something that demands consistency. It is the key to the numerous health benefits that you may wish for. In general, adults need atleast 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or around 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise every week to stay healthy and maintain good body proportions.

In between this, atleast two days should be dedicated to muscle-strengthening exercises, such as resistance training or weight training, working on all major muscle groups such as legs, back, chest, shoulders, arms, abdomen and hips.

It is always better to spread this time and number of exercises working on different muscle groups, evenly over 4 to 5 days a week and take rest on the remaining days to reap the highest benefits.

One should always remember that there is no single formula for structuring these exercises every week and varies from person to person. As you progress, you will start to understand your body, and then structure a plan that suits your body type the best according to how much you can exercise per week.

How much exercise per day?

(Image via Pexels/Scott Webb)

The amount of exercise that you need daily can vary as per your workout goals. You can split those 150 minutes (or 75 high-intensity minutes) as per your compatibility, or try spread aerobic workouts throughout the week and get atleast two days for muscle training.

Try to get a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise per day, for 4 to 5 days a week, and spend the rest days having proper nutrition for good muscle recovery. Consistency is always more effective than intensity for results.

Even exercising for 30 minutes or less every day consistently for a long time can show significant results. Hence, try to make sure you are getting atleast some minimum amount of physical activity most days of the week.

However, it is not necessary to do exercises exactly for the same amount of time every single day. You can structure it according to intensity and time, the muscle groups demand to get the best results.

So, how much exercise per week?

Though the answer goes to atleast 150 minutes, it is not always completely necessary. People's body structures and types have different variations and hence, their requirements can be different.

Some people may have previous injuries, or chronic conditions, or may have physical limitations for old age, and existing diseases. People related to any of these factors are always recommended to talk with a healthcare professional to prevent any additional injuries.

Additionally, this will provide a structured workout regime completely based on the person's requirements, and implementing them throughout the week can show significant results in less time.