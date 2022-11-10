Whether your goal is to lose weight or gain muscle, protein is a must. It’s one of the three macronutrients you must provide your body with for results.

However, not everyone needs the same amount of it. It should be a calculated consumption, and the amount depends on your bodyweight. Nevertheless, two people with the same bodyweight will consume different amounts if their goals are different.

What is protein?

Before understanding how much of protein you should consume, you should understand what it is. Protein is the component that provides structure to all cells and tissues and is made up of amino acids.

Amino acids combine themselves in different ways to form proteins. The body can’t produce some of the essential amino acids, which must be provided by food.

Proteins are responsible for repairing the muscle fibers to grow them thicker. If your body doesn't get it, it won’t be able to repair the torn fibers following a session of resistance training.

How much protein do I need?

The answer to that is fairly straightforward. First, you need to know your bodyweight. For example, let’s say you’re 150 lbs. You need to consume one gram of protein per lean bodyweight. However, it’s not possible to know your lean body weight without knowing your measurements.

Therefore, you can either stick to 150 grams a day or reduce it slightly and consume 0.8 grams.

Usually, it’s recommended that your calories should be made up of 25% to 30% protein. So, if you’re on a 2000-calorie diet, protein should make up 500 to 600 calories. One gram of protein has four calories. So, you will consume 124-150 grams of protein depending on how active you are.

If you’re training using cardio and resistance training 4-5 days a week, you should have 150 grams. Meanwhile, if you’re only doing cardio thrice a week, you should consume 124 grams.

This isn’t a perfect number for anyone on a 2000-calorie diet. It’s an example of how you can go about calculating your calories.

Another point to keep in mind is that you will need more if you have muscles, sd the body needs a significant amount of proteins to maintain those muscles. However, if you consume more than what you need, the body will store it as fat. Hence, it’s advised that you calculate your approximate consumption.

Bottom Line

You will find online calculators that will allow you to calculate your calories and macronutrients using your bodyweight and other measurements. Once you’ve figured it out, you must begin implementing the numbers as soon as possible for the best results.

It’s best to get the entire calories along with how much of each macronutrient you start your diet with. Some of the sources of the macronutient are meat, fish, eggs, tuna, chickpeas, tofu, etc.

