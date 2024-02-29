How too much ultra-processed food may harm your muscles

A new study points out that eating too much ultra-processed food might be linked to muscle loss and weakness, especially in adults. This study was printed in the "Frontiers in Nutrition" journal and highlights worries about ultra-processed foods and our health.

What are ultra-processed foods or UFP?

Processed food contains high sugar and bad fats which are harmful to our health (Image via Vecteezy)

Ultra-processed foods are made in factories with lots of sugar, salt, bad fats, and extra stuff to make them taste good, last long, and be easy to eat when you are super busy. You find them everywhere, like fast food, frozen meals, and fizzy drinks.

They are taking over good, healthy food on our plates. Since there is evidence they can lead to weight gain, diabetes, and heart issues, health experts say we should try to cut down on them.

What does the research conclude?

Muscle health is largely impacted by ultra-processed food. (Image via Vecteezy)

The study looked at American adults between 20-59 years old, using information from a health survey called NHANES from 2011-2018. It included over 10,000 people. Scientists used what the participants said they ate in a day to connect the dots between ultra-processed food and muscle health. UPF consumption was evaluated based on the NOVA classification, assessing their intake as a percentage of total daily energy.

One critical metric examined was the appendicular lean mass (ALM), indicative of skeletal muscle mass, measured via dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA). The study's primary concern revolved around low muscle mass, factoring in variables such as socio-demographic characteristics, lifestyle habits, chronic diseases, and even urinary biomarkers for a comprehensive overview.

The verdict? A striking revelation of the weighted prevalence of low muscle mass standing at 7.65%, with those harboring low muscle mass sharing commonalities—typically older, male, of lower income and education levels, among other descriptors. Alarmingly, a significant linear association emerged between UPF consumption and low muscle mass, with the highest intake leading to a 60% surge in risk for reduced muscle mass, even after adjusting for confounding variables.

What are the impact and implications?

Processed food impacts gut health. (Image via Vecteezy)

This investigation into ultra-processed food and muscle mass erects red flags about the long-term implications of our food choices. The processed nature and additives in these foods, alongside nutritional deficiencies and their potential disruptive effects on gut microbiota, could contribute to the degrading quality of our muscle health.

Despite its insightful findings, the study acknowledges limitations, including its inability to draw definitive causal links, the potential recall bias in dietary reporting, and a simplified approach to classifying physical activity. However, the breadth of the data and the application of multiple sarcopenia diagnosis definitions lend it credibility.

Looking ahead: Towards healthier choices

Develop better food habits and avoid processed foods (Image via Vecteezy)

The study underscores the pressing need to reassess our dietary habits, specifically the pervasive reliance on ultra-processed food. Highlighting the connection between these foods and muscle health casts a spotlight on dietary interventions as a preventive strategy against sarcopenia and related declines in physical function.

As we navigate through the aisles of convenience offered by ultra-processed food, it is vital to remember the hidden costs. The link between ultra-processed food consumption and low muscle mass charted by this recent study serves as a sobering reminder of the long-term consequences of our dietary choices.

Limiting UPFs and gravitating towards whole, nutrient-rich foods is not only a step towards combating sarcopenia but also a stride towards preserving our overall health and well-being for years to come.