How Nature Therapy Can Boost Your Mental Health?

Nature therapy is the exposure to the natural environment to enhance mental health and well-being. We may not be able to go to wooded forests or tall mountains to enjoy nature. However, paying attention to the surroundings where we live in can bring excellent mental health benefits.

Being in sync with nature is important for overall well-being. Symptoms associated with mental health issues, like depression, insomnia, and burnout, can be managed, and in some cases alleviated, by keeping in touch with the natural world.

Nature therapy is now also recommended by mental health professionals across the world.

How Nature Therapy Enhances Mental Health?

We spend so much time indoors that nature can seem almost secondary to help us feel good.

However, the truth is that while staying indoors and working out may seem like the best option, sometimes just going out can impact us significantly. Here are some ways in which nature therapy can enhance our mental health:

1) Avail Unique Benefits of Sunlight

Even though sunshine throughout the day is filled with Vitamin D, early morning light has unique benefits. Studies have shown that infrared light can help reduce feelings of depression, sleep problems, and anxiety.

It's also used to circulate oxygen-rich blood and heal cells. If you want to maximize these effects, try to get around 30-45 minutes of direct sunlight exposure every day.

Did you know that Yogic practices like ’Surya Namaskar’ can boost benefits of early morning sunlight exposure?

2) Connectedness with Nature

Our mental health is as delicate as a flower. (Image via Pexels/Monstera)

Connectedness with nature has a positive impact on our well-being. There are ways we can develop our connectedness with nature.

Activities that involve the senses can help develop our connection with the natural world, as can activities where we feel emotions such as compassion, perceive beauty, or find meaning in nature.

Take a mindful walk around your local surroundings. In a walk, we are fully aware of the things around us and keep noticing with our five senses.

3) Calming Effects on Mind

The tranquility and beauty of nature have long been known to soothe the mind and provide a sense of peace.

Urban locations and areas with high traffic volume do not provide that luxury. A weekend spent at home binge-watching a Netflix series won't be as relaxing as a trip to the outdoors if you've had a stressful week.

Nature therapy helps you feel happier and less stressed. It also prevents mental weariness and recharges the brain. A weekend at the beach can help you decompress. When Monday arrives, you will feel more at ease and ready to tackle the workday.

4) Induces ‘Happy Hormones’

You don't have to be a yoga practitioner to enjoy nature therapy. (Image via Pixabay/Vined mind)

Endorphins are happy hormones produced by the body during any physical activity.

Just imagine how the combination of mood-boosting impact of nature therapy and exercise can make you feel. With nature therapy, exercise, and a healthy diet, you can bid goodbye to obesity, diabetes, increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and depression.

5) Promotes Overall Well-Being

Greens a day keep the doctor away. (Image via Unsplash/Oppo find x5 pro)

Our physical and mental well-being are boosted by spending time in nature. Hiking and soaking in lovely views helps us feel better physically while lowering stress and rage.

Exercises, such as an uphill hike, can lower heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension. Additionally, it can lower stress hormones, strengthen the immune system, and release feel-good chemicals.

Both physical and emotional illnesses can be cured with the help of nature therapy. Do you ever wonder why people who live in forests or mountains tend to live longer than those who live in cities? Aside from eating well, people who live near green areas or nature tend to have better mental health and fewer illnesses.

Takeaway

There's a good reason why going for a walk in a public park, taking a hike in the woods, or spending the day at the beach are good for mental and physical health. Make it a habit to spend at least two hours each week in nature. You can accomplish that on your own or with family and friends.

Nature therapy can be useful if you want to take care of yourself, prevent mood issues, get through the week, or strengthen relationships with family and friends. You don't have to go on a ten-mile hike every day; you can just focus on nature close to your home.

You can develop a new relationship with the natural world by noticing nature, which can boost your mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

