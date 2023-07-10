How did Nightbirde pass away? America's Got Talent star's cause of death explained

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski, a popular contestant on America's Got Talent, passed away on February 19, 2022, after a four-year-long battle with cancer.

The performer, who first appeared on the show in 2021, immediately caught the attention of the judges for her positive attitude and golden voice. On stage, she performed an original song titled "It's OK" soon after revealing that she has been battling cancer for a few years.

About Nightbirde's America's Got Talent performance

When asked to introduce herself on AGT, the singer said that her real name was Jane but she goes by her stage name "Nightbirde" while singing. When asked how she was doing at present she said:

"The last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs and my spine and my liver."

Just when a few of the judges were starting to feel sorry about her condition Nightbirde decided to take charge of the narrative and said:

"It's important that everyone knows that I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me"

Nightbirde then went on to sing her own song, which she claimed was about her last year of life. With her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics, she was able to capture the hearts of all the judges. Soon after she was done with her piece, all the judges gave her a standing ovation.

Speaking about her song and voice, AGT judge Howie Mandel said that it was the most authentic thing he had heard that season. He also said that her voice thoroughly moved him. Co-judge Sofia Vergara also put her seal of approval by saying that her voice was "powerful" and "heartfelt."

After almost being moved to tears by her performance, judge Simon Cowell decided to give her the Golden Buzzer, which would directly move her to the live shows. Nightbirde broke into tears and was seemingly happy about the whole thing.

"I have a 2 percent chance of survival, but 2 percent is not zero percent. 2 percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is," she said.

Nightbirde's battle with cancer

Unfortunately, Jane was unable to proceed to the final owing to her deteriorating health. However, she kept everyone updated about her health and other doings via her Instagram profile.

Her last Instagram post was on January 12, 2022, after which she unfortunately passed away. Unaware of what happened, her family members revealed the news of her untimely death to her fans via a social media post:

In the video, Jane can be seen imparting some words of affirmation while she was laying on her bed. Speaking about the video, Jane's family said that she knew exactly what to say before she left everyone.

