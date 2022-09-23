How Patrick Mahomes II Prepares His Body to Be a Superstar Quarterback?

Patrick Mahomes II is an NFL sensation, not just any person with a diet and fitness routine.

He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and became their starting quarterback the next year. The son of a former Major League Baseball pitcher is a living legend, with MVP accolades, record-breaking stats, a Super Bowl trophy, and a list of the 15 Best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gyms in Melbourne.

Mahomes, despite his natural brilliance, Mahomes works hard and maintains a healthy lifestyle. His long-term girlfriend Brittany Matthews, a fitness enthusiast, assists him with his nutrition. Bobby Stroupe, Mahomes' personal trainer, helps with specific training.

When you combine them all, you get the Patrick Mahomes workout routine, which has resulted in his renowned muscular physique.

Even during the offseason, the legendary quarterback maintains a high level of fitness and training. Simply put, the man is constantly ready to go. Here's a look at his diet plan and workout routine

Patrick Mahomes' Diet Plan

According to recent sources, Patrick Mahomes, 6' 3", has weighed roughly 230 pounds since signing with the Chiefs in 2017.

As one may expect, food has played an important influence in Mahomes' development. More importantly, he has made healthy dietary choices to stay in shape all year. Self-improvement is always at the forefront, which has led him to accomplish benchmarks galore.

When asked about his fitness ambitions in 2019, Mahomes said that the biggest goal for him is to learn how to eat better, learning how to take away the snacks, candies, desserts, and just take care of his body.

He says that his girlfriend is (big on) nutrition and helps him out with keeping fit and eating healthy. Mahomes tries to eliminate unhealthy meals, fast food and anything that isn't great for his body and don’t help him get the most out of it. He's a picky eater, but he tries to eat healthy stuff, like chicken and salmon.

Patrick Mahomes hasfour to five meals per day. After breakfast and lunch, he spreads out his dinners to 'make sure (he’s) not eating too much at any one time'. He apparently doesn’t count calories and likes to snack on fruits such as strawberries, oranges, and apples.

Patrick Mahomes' Workout Plan

Patrick Mahomes' training regimen is always evolving and extends far beyond the regular NFL season. He also recognizes the significance of sleep and incorporates that into his general lifestyle.

According to reports, the famous quarterback's bond with personal trainer Bobby Stroupe dates back to fourth grade. They've created around 72 customized routines just for the off-season. Mahomes continues to lose body fat as a result of his fitness regimen as he becomes more sculpted.

Mahomes works on his arms and shoulders during the offseason for obvious reasons. Stroupe puts him through a regimen that puts his shoulder in awkward postures while building strength. It's a vital part of his routine, as he throws from many awkward locations on the field.

To maintain his speed and agility, he works on mobility in his joints, hip flexor, and legs.

While the specifics of Mahomes' exercise routine are usually kept under wraps, he and Stroupe do provide a sneak peek occasionally. Mahomes is seen pulling tires, using resistance bands, slamming medicine balls, jumping, jogging, lunging, completing throwing and plyometric exercises, and performing pull-ups.

Stroupe is said to integrate an eight-point leaping sequence, during which the quarterback must jump in different directions to improve his mobilit and reaction time. Following that, a series of mobility, stability, and flexibility exercises are usually assigned.

Strength and conditioning are also part of Mahomes' training programme. The quarterback, in particular, granny tosses items weighing as low as two pounds and as much as 20.

Even though the emphasis is on functional training, Mahomes also performs traditional lifts. He's said to be able to deadlift more than 500 pounds, which is over two and a half times his bodyweight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far