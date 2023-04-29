How to perform Valsalva maneuver, and its benefits

The Valsalva maneuver is a simple technique that can help relieve ear pressure and other symptoms caused by changes in atmospheric pressure.

In this article, we discuss how to perform this maneuver, its benefits and precautions to take.

What is the Valsalva maneuver?

It increases pressure in the chest and abdomen. (Image via Freepik)

This maneuver is a breathing technique that involves holding your breath and bearing down, like you're trying to go to the bathroom.

By doing so, you increase the pressure in the chest and belly, which can come in handy during activities like exercise or scuba diving.

Moreover, it can help equalize the pressure in the ears, which is pretty neat. However, like with anything, you don't want to overdo it or use it when it's not appropriate, as it can cause problems with blood pressure and other medical issues.

So, be careful, and use it wisely if you need to.

When to do Valsalva maneuver?

The Valsalva maneuver can be useful in a variety of situations where you need to increase the pressure in the chest and abdomen, like during physical exertion or scuba diving.

However, you should never use it if you have heart problems, high blood pressure or are pregnant. Moreover, you should always consult with a medical professional before attempting it for the first time.

How to do Valsalva maneuver?

Useful in physical exertion, scuba diving and pressure equalization in ears. (image via Freepik/8photo)

To perform this maneuver, follow these steps:

Close your mouth, and pinch your nose shut with your fingers.

Take a deep breath, and hold it.

Bear down as if you were having a bowel movement.

You may hear a pop in your ears as the pressure equalizes.

Repeat as necessary.

Benefits of Valsalva maneuver

The maneuver can help relieve ear pressure and discomfort caused by changes in atmospheric pressure during air travel, scuba diving or other activities.

It can also help relieve symptoms of certain medical conditions, like Eustachian tube dysfunction, Sinusitis, middle ear infections and Meniere's disease.

Precautions to take

Overuse can lead to low blood pressure. (image via Freepik/Karlyukav)

Although the maneuver is generally safe, it may not be suitable for everyone. Here are some precautions to take:

Do not perform this maneuver if you have a cold, sinus or ear infection, as that can cause complications.

Do not bear down too hard, as that can cause dizziness, fainting or damage to blood vessels.

If you experience pain or discomfort while performing the maneuver, stop immediately, and seek medical attention.

If you have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure or glaucoma, consult your doctor before performing this maneuver.

The Valsalva maneuver is a simple and effective technique that can help relieve ear pressure and other symptoms caused by changes in atmospheric pressure. It's easy to perform and can be done almost anywhere.

However, it's important to take precautions, and consult your doctor before performing the maneuver, especially if you have a medical condition.

