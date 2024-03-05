How is Pregabalin, an anti-anxiety drug, linked to 3,400 deaths in last 5 years?

Pregabalin is a medication used for the management of epilepsy, nerve damage and anxiety.

While it has been frequently used in the management of anxiety, it appears to have not worked for many. The Mail Online reported that it has been linked to 3,400 deaths in Britain in the last five years. This is alarming as many patients share their experience with this medication.

Anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications are common forms of treatment for mood and anxiety disorders. Often, they are used to target hormonal imbalances and help people experience quick relief from their symptoms.

However, being aware of side effects becomes an important and essential part of the process.

How is Pregabalin, an anti-anxiety drug linked to mortality?

It's important to be informed about the side effects of the medications you are taking. (Image via Freepik)

Just like the side effects of anti-depressants, even anti-anxiety medications can impact health.

Pregabalin is a CNS acting drug, which means it directly affects the nervous system. Some common side effects are drowsiness, confusion in older adults, weight gain or even leg swelling.

The most concerning aspect of this medication is that, according to many patients who had a very difficult time with it, you can become physically dependent on it. Even after a relatively short period, there may be a need to taper.

A warning has also been issued that it can cause respiratory depression, when taken along with other narcotics. Some can have a very difficult time tapering off this medication and may experience intense withdrawal effects. That may also in the case of those with an addictive personality.

Some people report being 'hooked on,' and it may cause mood swings, suicidal thoughts and blurred vision. Some have lost their lives due to overdose of pregabalin and side effects they were not aware of. The grip of addiction can be very strong and can rob you of many years of your precious life.

Pregabalin is being called the 'new valium,' and its side effects are proving to be hazardous.

It's important to note that not all anti-anxiety medications are harmful. If you have severe anxiety and are looking to work with a psychiatrist, it's essential to be aware of the potential side effects and taper them according to your concerns.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

