How to Do a Pyramid Weight Training Workout: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A pyramid weight training workout routine comes in handy regardless of what your eventual goal is. This type of routine can help with weight loss or muscle gain, and even help with increasing muscle endurance and strength.

However, once you understand what a pyramid routine is, you need to implement it slowly instead of jumping into it. Your body needs time to adjust to a new type of routine, even if it’s a small part of the overall workout routine.

How to do a pyramid weight training workout?

A pyramid routine is one that depends on sets, reps and weights. There are three types of pyramid routines.

1) Standard pyramid routine

It usually looks like a pyramid, where the first set has the most reps; as the number of sets increases, the reps decrease, but the weight increases.

For example:

Set 1: 10 reps with 20lbs

Set 2: 8 reps with 22lbs

Set 3: 6 reps with 25lbs

Set 4: 4 reps with 28lbs

Set 5: 2 reps with 30lbs.

2) Reverse pyramid routine

This is when you start with the heaviest weight and decrease the weight as the sets move along while the reps increase.

For example:

Set 1: 2 reps with 30lbs

Set 2: 4 reps with 28lbs

Set 3: 6 reps with 25lbs

Set 4: 8 reps with 22lbs

Set 5: 10 reps with 20lbs.

3) Diamond pyramid routine

In this routine, you start and end with the same weight and the same number of reps. You can choose to begin with the heaviest or the lowest. The following is an example of a diamond pyramid weight training workout routine beginning with the heaviest weight.

Set 1: 4 reps with 28lbs

Set 2: 6 reps with 25lbs

Set 3: 8 reps with 22lbs

Set 4: 6 reps with 25lbs

Set 5: 4 reps with 28lbs.

Tips to implement pyramid routine in your workout

Here are a few things you should keep in mind when trying the pyramid weight training routine for the first time.

Pick smaller weights: This routine is different from others. You’re doing more sets and reps, and using different weights. It’s best to pick smaller weights to avoid muscle fatigue at the beginning of the routine.

Choose one muscle group: You might be doing chest and triceps on the same day, but pick one of the muscle groups for the pyramid routine. You can pick chest muscles, as most are compound movements which use triceps as well.

Find someone to spot you for the heaviest weights: If you think you can climb the pyramid with heavy weights, have someone nearby to spot you during the heaviest weights, as your muscles will already be tired from the previous sets.

Benefits of pyramid workout routine

Activate the muscles: The training routine allows you to activate the muscles when you’re using smaller weights and push them through to increase strength and endurance when you move on heavier weights.

Adds muscle mass: Pyramid workouts add additional resistance on your muscles, which results in added wear and tear. The muscle fibres grow back thicker and stronger during the recovery period.

Creates room for motivation: When you continue doing the same workout routine for a long time, you can either get bored of the same or hit a plateau. A pyramid weight training routine helps with breaking that boredom and plateau by changing the routine and allowing the muscles to experience a different kind of resistance.

Common Mistakes

There are some mistakes you must be aware of before you start the pyramid weight training routine:

Skipping the warm-up

It doesn't matter how strong or well-versed you are with weights and workout routines. You need to warm up and ensure that your muscles have opened up before doing any workout.

Lifting too quick

A pyramid routine can tire your muscles to the point of burnout. You need to get ample rest between sets to make sure you do not end up with fatigued muscles before the routine is complete. It’s best to not lift too quickly or fast, or avoid resting periods.

