How to Quit Smoking: Steps, Benefits, and Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms Explained

Have you ever wanted to quit smoking? While some choose to quit smoking cold-turkey, there are certain steps you can take to gradually eliminate the habit from your daily routine. So, let’s understand what those steps are and how they affect you in the long-term.

How to Quit Smoking?

Quit smoking (Photo via Andres Siimon/Unsplash)

Quitting smoking can be challenging, but it is possible with the right mindset and strategies. Here are some steps you can take to help you quit:

Make a firm decision to quit

You need to have a strong determination to quit smoking. Write down all the reasons why you want to quit smoking and remind yourself of them often.

Seek support

Tell your family, friends, and colleagues that you are quitting smoking and ask for their support. Join a support group or get a quit-smoking buddy to help you stay motivated.

Identify your triggers

Identify the situations or emotions that trigger your smoking and avoid them as much as possible. For example, if you tend to smoke when you are stressed, try relaxation techniques like deep breathing or yoga.

Use nicotine replacement therapy

Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can help reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Many forms of NRT include patches, gums, lozenges, inhalers, and sprays. Consult your doctor to find the right NRT for you.

Consider medication

There are medications that can help you quit the habit by reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Talk to your doctor about prescription medication options.

Keep yourself busy

Engage in activities that keep you busy and distracted from smoking. Take up a new hobby, exercise regularly, or spend time with non-smoking friends.

Stay positive

Focus on the improvements in your health, the money you will save, and the positive impact on your loved ones.

Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms

When you attempt to quit your habit of smoking, you may experience symptoms of withdrawal that include:

Cravings : Nicotine cravings are a common symptom of withdrawal. You may feel a strong urge to smoke, especially in situations where you used to smoke.

: Nicotine cravings are a common symptom of withdrawal. You may feel a strong urge to smoke, especially in situations where you used to smoke. Irritability : You may feel irritable or easily angered during nicotine withdrawal.

: You may feel irritable or easily angered during nicotine withdrawal. Anxiety : Nicotine withdrawal can cause feelings of anxiety, restlessness, or nervousness.

: Nicotine withdrawal can cause feelings of anxiety, restlessness, or nervousness. Difficulty concentrating : You may have difficulty concentrating or feel foggy or forgetful during withdrawal.

: You may have difficulty concentrating or feel foggy or forgetful during withdrawal. Insomnia : Nicotine withdrawal can disrupt your sleep patterns, causing insomnia or restless sleep.

: Nicotine withdrawal can disrupt your sleep patterns, causing insomnia or restless sleep. Increased appetite : Some people experience increased appetite or weight gain during nicotine withdrawal.

: Some people experience increased appetite or weight gain during nicotine withdrawal. Headaches : Nicotine withdrawal can cause headaches or migraines.

: Nicotine withdrawal can cause headaches or migraines. Fatigue: You may feel tired or lethargic during nicotine withdrawal.

What Happens When You Quit Smoking?

You may experience withdrawal when you stop smoking for good (Photo via Madison Oren/Unsplash)

When you quit, your body undergoes a series of changes that can have both immediate and long-term benefits for your health. Here are some of the things that happen when you quit:

Improved breathing

Within a few days of quitting smoking, your breathing and lung function can improve as your body starts to clear out the buildup of tar and mucus in your lungs.

Reduced risk of heart disease

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. When you quit the habit, the risk of heart disease starts to decrease immediately and continues to decline over time.

Better sense of taste and smell

Smoking can weaken your sense of smell and taste. When you quit smoking, your sense of smell and taste can improve, allowing you to enjoy food and scents more fully.

Better oral health

Smoking can cause gum disease, tooth decay, and other oral health problems. When you quit, your oral health can improve, reducing the risk of these issues.

More energy

Smoking can reduce your energy levels and make it harder to exercise. When you quit smoking, you may notice that you have more energy and stamina.

Reduced risk of cancer

Smoking is the leading cause of many types of cancer, including lung, throat, and bladder cancer. When you quit smoking, your risk of these cancers starts to decrease immediately and continues to decline over time.

Improved mental health

Smoking has been linked to depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems. When you quit the habit, your mental health can improve, reducing the risk of these issues.

