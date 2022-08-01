How Did Randy Jackson Lose Over 100 pounds?

Although Randy Jackson is best known for his 12-season stint as a judge on the popular Fox television program American Idol, his career began much earlier.

Jackson performed as a session musician in the 1980s for artists in the jazz, rock, pop, and R&B genres. To further his career in the music business, he produced music for MCA Records and Columbia Records.

Randy Jackson made a few significant changes to his lifestyle after his weight reached 350 lbs during his tenure on American Idol, which resulted in a 114-pound weight loss. He revealed just how, since undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2003, he has managed to maintain his remarkable weight loss all these years.

Randy Jackson’s Secret to Weight Loss

The tipping point came with a type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2001. Although it set him on his present course, there were—and still are—some hiccups along the way.

"The struggle continues," he states. "It never ends."

Randy Jackson decided to get gastric bypass surgery in 2003 to jumpstart his weight loss efforts and take a step toward optimal health. In this procedure, a surgeon sews up a section of the stomach to form a smaller stomach pouch to reduce food intake.

Like many patients who have undergone gastric bypass surgery, Jackson gradually began gaining weight again. He claims he made a commitment to starting a workout regimen and eating the right foods, and to sustain the improved lifestyle.

What was his secret? Jackson shares his top weight loss tips for keeping the weight off year after year.

1. Know When to Stop

Your body will give you the signal to quit eating, not an empty plate. Jackson ultimately learned to pay attention to the signs that he was full and heed the call, even though it did take some time and effort for the self-confessed foodie.

2. Never Say "Never"

Never make the promise that you won't consume any more chocolate because it won't happen again. As soon as you declare "never," a binge will follow. The admitted chocoholic, Randy Jackson, claims that frozen yogurt and protein drinks now satiate his sweet cravings.

3. Don’t Reach Somewhere Hungry

Jackson claims he never reaches a place hungry. Given his hectic American Idol schedule, he usually brings healthy snacks to meetings and events, especially around the holidays.

He also keeps a small refrigerator in his workplace filled with wholesome food. Diet drinks, protein bars, and baked Cheetos are part of Jackson's secret hoard. Jackson can sate his hunger until he can make healthier decisions by chewing gum, drinking chicken broth, or drinking water if no healthy options available.

4. Workout Routine

Although it doesn't add much to the decor, Jackson keeps a large, clunky treadmill next to his bed that he must pass every morning on getting out of bed. Every day, Jackson typically spends 35 to 45 minutes jogging on the treadmill.

That's not all, though. Randy Jackson can also place his 5-foot-11 physique in yoga poses like downward dog. He says of his morning regimen that he has become used to yoga, and loves stretching. He is happy that it makes his body feel better.

Key Takeaway

"Emotional eating" is how Randy Jackson characterizes his connection with food. As everyone gathered around fatty meals after shows or to celebrate, he said it was challenging to eat healthy in the business he worked in.

Due to his busy schedule working in music and television, Randy acknowledged that rearranging his diet required a lot of effort on his behalf. There are numerous sandwiches to choose from, as well as chips, cheese, cookies, beer, and wine. Randy set about completely changing his diet, one step at a time, before he lost an incredible amount of weight.

