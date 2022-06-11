What Is the Reclined Goddess Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The reclined goddess pose (supta baddha konasana), also known as the reclined bound angle pose or reclined butterfly pose, is a beginner-level restorative yoga asana that helps in sleep and body correction. Practicing this asana also offers a sense of relaxation and calmness and can be an answer to all your sleeping problems.

The reclined goddess pose (supta baddha konasana) in yoga is also a great hip opener pose that helps in opening up your thighs and hips. That in turn makes other advanced postures much easier and convenient.

However, as a restorative pose, you need to be as comfortable as possible while performing this yoga posture. You can use this asana every day in the morning or evening, or at the end of your yoga session.

You should aim to stay in the reclined goddess pose for at least ten to 15 minutes while allowing gravity to deepen the stretch as you focus and clear your mind.

How to perform the reclined goddess pose in yoga correctly?

To practice this asana, follow the following steps:

Come to lie straight on your back.

Keep the soles of your feet together, and bend your knees.

Open your knees to either side, and bring the soles of your feet together.

You can keep your arms in any comfortable position – overhead, by your sides, in a T-shape or resting on your thighs.

Stay in the position, and feel the stretch for a few minutes. Remember to breathe naturally and easily throughout the pose.

To come out of the asana, bring your knees together, and roll over to either side. Use your hands to balance your body as you sit up again.

Don’t rush. Perform each move slowly and in a controlled manner.

A few beginner tips

If you are practicing the reclined goddess pose for the first time, consider using these tips to make the asana less challenging.

Set a timer for ten minutes while performing the supta baddha konasana so that you can relax completely.

You can use different props and adjust them as per your needs. For instance, you can cover yourself with a blanket to keep your body warm, as it can cool off quickly when you are not doing any movement.

If your legs feel uncomfortable because of your knee placement, try keeping a yoga block under each knee for extra support.

You can also use a bolster pillow to support your spine. Before you lie down to perform this pose, set up a bolster against your butt. Lie down in a way that the bolster can support the length of your spine but your hips are still on the floor.

If you don’t have a bolster, stack several folded blankets and adjust the height according to your comfort.

Make sure your knees are separated on either side and the soles of your feet are close together.

Keep your arms in a comfortable position overhead, at your sides, or just let them rest on your thighs.

Common mistakes to look out for

Avoid these mistakes to get the most out of the reclined goddess pose.

Bending lower back

If your lower back is arching when doing this asana, you can avoid that by lying on a bolster or folded blanket. Adjust the height of the bolster and make sure you are comfortable.

Avoiding pain and aches

You may experience pain and aches in your knees, hips and groin as the stretch deepens.

If you experience any discomfort or pain, immediately come out of the pose and relax for some time. Use props, as needed, to avoid pain and other distractions.

Precautions

The reclined goddess pose is generally safe; however, it should be avoided if you are told not to lie down flat.

So, before starting this asana, talk to your doctor if you have any type of knee or hip condition, or you have had recent surgery.

Moreover, if you have lower back stiffness or tenderness, keeping a rolled blanket or bolster under your knees can help bring your pelvis into a more supported and comfortable position.

If you are pregnant, you may perform this asana, but use a bolster to keep your head and chest lifted, and use blocks under your knees to get a deep groin or hip stretch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far