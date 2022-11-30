How Shirataki Noodles Can Help You Lose Weight?

Noodles for weight loss? We get it, that sounds absurd. Refined flour and weight loss do not go together.

However, we've stumbled upon a magical superfood that might help satiate your cravings for a good old bowl of noodles that's well within your calorie goals. Shirataki noodles are a type of noodle made from a root vegetable called konjac.

The konjac plant is similar to the yam plant and has been used in Asia for centuries. So, what is this noodle that's virtually devoid of calories? Read on to know more.

What are Shirataki Noodles?

Shirataki noodles are made from the root of the konjac yam plant, which is native to Asia. The roots are harvested and cleaned, dried, and whittled into thin noodle-like strips. While the root itself looks similar to a potato or sweet potato, shirataki noodles have a unique texture that doesn't resemble anything else you've had before.

They're made from glucomannan — a soluble fiber that's sometimes used in low carb diets — and have very little flavor on their own. When you cook them up as part of a sauce or broth with vegetables and meat (or just toss them into boiling water for a few minutes), they taste just like regular pasta does in any other dish.

How to cook Shirataki Noodles?

Shirataki noodles are very easy to cook. In fact, they do not require any special cooking technique or equipment. All you need is some boiling water and a few minutes of your time to cook them.

The most important thing about cooking them is to make sure they don't stick together in clumps while you're doing so. That can be easily done by following the instructions below:

Heat up a pot of water, and bring it to a boil. Season with salt to flavor the noodles.

Add the noodles to the pot, and cook for a few minutes.

Remember to stir them every few seconds so that they don't clump up.

Make sure not to overcook them. Overcooked shirataki noodles can taste tough and almost crispy.

What do Shirataki Noodles taste like?

These noodles are popular in Asian cuisine but can also be used in Western dishes.

Their texture is somewhat rubbery, but that isn't necessarily an unpleasant sensation; rather, it may remind you of eating eggplant or zucchini. The flavor of the noodles is quite mild, making them great for pairing with bolder flavors like lemongrass or ginger.

They're great for stir-fries, as they absorb flavor well without overpowering other ingredients like meats or vegetables that might be cooked alongside them. They're also perfect for soups, as they soak up all that delicious broth you've prepared.

Shirataki noodles are also good additions to salads, as their lack of substance allows you to pile on as much as your heart desires without filling up too quickly from eating too many carbs.

Downside of Shirataki Noodles

Shirataki noodles are almost the perfect food. No fat, no sodium, and virtually no calories. They're about 97% water and only 3% glucomannn, which is what makes them so calorie-free. There's one downside, though.

The high amount of glucomannan found in these noodles may not bode well with everyone's digestive system. For some, it can cause bloating, loose stools, and flatulence. Don't panic, though. Glucomannan is perfectly safe for consumption, and the chances of these side effects occurring are very slim.

The taste of Shirataki noodles, as mentioned earlier, is somewhat rubbery. This toothsome texture may not be enjoyable for everyone, and some don't like its texture and flavor.

Although the noodle does not spike blood sugar level, some brands have been found to add sugar (which beats the purpose of a healthy diet). If you keep an eye out for these ingredients and avoid them altogether, that won’t be an issue

Are Shirataki Noodles Healthy For you?

Shirataki noodles are low in calories and have no fat. A four-ounce serving is only about ten calories, but it contains no cholesterol or saturated fats.

They’re also rather high in fiber, given their volume, which can help you feel full without adding to your calorie count as much as other foods do. While they don't add much to your diet in terms of nutrition, they can certainly shave off a ton of calories that would be taken up by regular noodles.

Takeaway

The bottom line is that Shirataki noodles are an easy way to get more fiber and protein in your diet, but they aren’t exactly a miracle food.

If you want to have them regularly, be mindful of the amount you consume, and make sure it fits into your overall diet plan.

