How a simple exercise can boost your pain tolerance?

Having a low pain tolerance can make it difficult to manage pain caused by injury, illness or chronic conditions.

Although painkillers can provide temporary relief, they can also lead to dependence and have harmful side effects. The good news is that recent research has revealed that a simple exercise can increase pain tolerance, offering a natural and effective alternative to manage pain.

The study: Exercise and pain tolerance

people with sedentary life has less pain tolerance level (image via pexels / karolina grabowska)

The study, conducted by Norwegian scientists, found that walking for just four hours a week can increase pain tolerance. The researchers analyzed data from two surveys conducted between 2007-2008 and 2015-2016, which included 10,732 adults.

Participants were asked about their exercise habits, and their pain tolerance was measured by having them submerge their hand in cold water. The results showed that all active groups had significantly higher tolerance towards pain compared to people with sedentary lifestyle.

The lead author of the study, Anders Arnes of the University Hospital of North Norway, explained that physical activity has a similar effect on the brain as drugs like morphine, although in smaller amounts. That means exercise can help reduce reliance on painkillers for issues like headaches and back pain.

How does exercise help?

Daily body movement is essential. (Image via Pexels/Allan Mas)

When you exercise, the body releases endorphins, which are natural painkillers that can help reduce discomfort.

Endorphins interact with the same receptors in the brain that opioids like morphine do, providing a natural way to manage pain. Exercise also helps reduce inflammation, which can contribute to pain and discomfort.

The best part is that you don't need to engage in intense exercise to boost pain tolerance. Walking, swimming, yoga, Pilates and other low-strain exercises can be effective in increasing endorphin production and reducing inflammation.

The NHS recommends that patients try to remain active to reduce their pain, with low-strain exercises being a good option.

Natural and effective way to boost tolerance towards pain (Image via Pexels/Rui Dias)

It's important to note that while exercise can help manage pain, it's not a cure for chronic conditions that cause pain. It's always important to consult with a healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment for your specific condition.

To surmise, exercise is a natural and effective way to boost pain tolerance. Walking for just four hours a week can increase endorphin production and reduce inflammation, providing a natural way to manage pain.

Incorporating low-strain exercises in your routine can help reduce reliance on painkillers and provide a natural way to manage discomfort. Remember that always consult with a healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment for your specific condition.

Poll : 0 votes