How to Sit Less: Everyday Ideas to Increase Your Daily Movement

A sedentary lifestyle is undoubtedly unhealthy, and you should always make it a point to increase your daily movement. An inactive lifestyle increases the risk of various health issues, including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and more. It not only affects your physical health but also takes a toll on your mental health as well.

However, in present times, most of our professional and personal work is taking place in the comfort of our homes (thanks to Covid), and this has made it difficult to even go outside and take a walk.

So, how do you tell if your body is not moving enough?

There are certain health problems you’ll start noticing initially that indicate you are not moving your body enough. This includes severe pain in your shoulders, back and legs, feeling lethargic, insomnia, digestive problems and so on.

Inactive lifestyle leads to back pain. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska via pexels)

An idle lifestyle can lead to various more health and mental issues, which is why it is important to give your muscles ample movement.

What can you do to sit less and increase your daily movement?

Just walk

Walking is one of the best ways to increase your daily movement. It doesn’t matter if you walk outside or inside the house - just get up and walk. Even when you are talking on your mobile, don’t sit on the couch while answering your call. Rather, keep yourself moving and walk and talk.

A healthy adult should walk at least 10,000 steps every day. Even if you don’t get time to go on a walk outside, keep walking inside your house and move your body.

Walking is the best to keep your body moving. (Photo by Arek Adeoye on Unsplash)

Ditch the elevator

You must have heard this before, but ditching the elevator and taking the stairs is also one of the simplest ways to increase your daily movement. Climbing stairs not only makes you more active but also increases your heart rate and strengthens your leg muscles.

Always take stairs (Photo by Khiet Tam on Unsplash)

Clean your house

Cleaning not only makes your home shiny and tidy but also helps you move around and use your body. Everyday chores such as dusting, doing the dishes, and scrubbing makes your house upright and also keeps your arms and legs moving.

Park your car far away

When going to run errands, make sure to park your vehicle far away so you can walk and get to your car. Holding heavy grocery bags for a bit longer will also keep your arms moving. However, if the shops are nearby, skip driving and opt to walk.

Get a pet

If you are way too sedentary, getting a pet would be a win-win situation. Not only does the animal get a loving home, but it will ensure that you are moving and increasing your daily movement too. Whether you are taking your pet for a walk or just playing with them in your backyard, having a pet will definitely keep you on your feet.

Walk your pet and increase your daily movement. (Photo by Megan (Markham) Bucknall via pexels )

Dance like no one’s watching

It doesn’t matter if you are a trained dancer or you dance for fun, dancing can make you feel a lot healthier and happier. So, when you are just sitting and doing nothing, play your favorite song and dance like nobody is watching. Get those waists and legs moving and keep up your body movement.

Stretch as much as you can

If you don’t get time to do proper exercise or yoga, at least make it a habit to stretch your body every day. Stretching is very essential, especially if you sit in front of your computer for hours each day. Including a few stretches when you wake up and go to sleep will help avoid joint and muscle pain and also improve your overall flexibility.

Do some simple exercises in bed

Do you not feel like working out in the morning and want to keep lying in bed? While you are still under your sheets, do some exercises that don’t require you to get up. For example, you can stretch your arms and legs, do a few leg raises, crunches, twists and so on. There are many other exercises you can do without leaving your bed, but make sure you don't stay in bed for too long. Lying in bed too much can also cause muscle pain.

Active life is a happy life.( Photo by Fernando Brasil on Unsplash)

Undoubtedly, sitting for long hours throughout the day is unavoidable as you have to complete your office tasks and more, but making a few small changes in your lifestyle will surely help increase your daily movement. Consider doing the above-discussed activities every day and you will be a step closer to a healthier lifestyle.

