How does social media fuel bigorexia and body image issues in men?

Bigorexia is a type of body dysmorphic disorder that can alter your relationship with your body. Long gone are the days when it was stereotypically believed that only women could have body image concerns. Unfortunately, social media seems to fuel distressing issues for both men and women.

Bigorexia is also recognized as muscle dysmorphia. When someone experiences body dysmorphia, they become obsessively focused on a perceived flaw in their physical appearance. For some, it can be their entire bodies, such as in the case of bigorexia, for others, it can be limited to a particular part of the body.

Despite being well-built and fit, individuals with this condition can be dysfunctionally focused on their muscular system.

How does social media fuel bigorexia?

It is important to note that bigorexia is a serious health issue and it is not just about looking physically fit and being muscular. A person experiencing this condition is likely to notice disruptions in other aspects of their lives. For instance, they may spend most of their time in the gym and be particularly conscious of how their muscles look on social media.

Indeed, social media can influence the development of body dysmorphia in multiple and subtle ways.

1. Unrealistic body standards

We start learning about our bodies at an early age. Boys are often taught to be masculine and 'strong.' Anything that is not representative of this image is considered inappropriate for men. Buff bodies are increasingly celebrated on social media and it becomes natural to engage in social comparison.

2. Selective information

Social media's impact on mental health can often be pervasive. Unfortunately, the photos that we see can sometimes be too good to be true. Most people want to show their best selves on the internet, which exposes us to selective parts of their lives.

3. Excessive information

In this day and age, we are loaded with information. Young boys are exposed to all types of gym routines, meal plans, and motivational videos to make them look buff. Again, a lot of information on the internet can also be helpful, but can we filter information that is good for us?

4. Peer pressure

Another common yet influential factor in the development of body image issues is peer pressure. There can be obvious pressure from friends to look good, but it can significantly impact your emotional health. The demand for having perfect muscles can be daunting!

While social media is always going to be valuable for connection, it also has a dark side. Individuals with bigorexia can experience an identity crisis and spend most of their time thinking about their flaws. By working with a professional, you can move towards adopting a balanced view of fitness. Additionally, you can build a more positive relationship with yourself and your body.

