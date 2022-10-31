How to Start Running When You Are Overweight?

Running is a great way to lose weight, stay in shape and have fun, but if you're overweight or obese, it can be difficult to get started.

You may worry that running may be too hard on your body or lead to injury. Or maybe you've tried running before but didn't stick with it, as it was too painful or boring. You might also be concerned about how much time it takes up. Running does take up a lot of time: around an hour each day for most people who want real results.

How Can You Start Running When You're Overweight?

Find your starting point

Before you begin running, it's important to find a starting point that's right for you. The health benefits of running are so great that many are willing to put in some time and effort to get into the habit.

Start slowly, and build up gradually. If possible, find a running buddy or coach who can help keep you motivated along the way. Many gyms offer coached classes and personal trainers who can train both beginners and experienced athletes.

You may also want to consider joining a local running group where everyone has similar goals and interests. These groups often meet on weekends or after work so there will be plenty of people around at those times if you need support from others in your community.

Get the right gear

Now that you’ve got a plan, it’s time to get the right gear.

Wear the right clothes. Your wardrobe should include at least one pair of good running shoes (such as Asics), and a comfortable athletic shirt or tank top. You can find all of these items at your local sporting goods store or online.

If possible, wear clothing made from material like cotton or polyester which will help keep you dry by moving moisture away from your body, allowing it to evaporate more quickly. It's also important to make sure your clothes fit properly so that they don't restrict movement while exercising; loose-fitting clothes are best.

Go at your own pace

When you are overweight, it's easy to get caught up in comparing yourself with others.

However, the most important thing is that you should simply go out and run. Don’t worry about how fast or slow other people are running. Don’t worry about how far they are running either. They got there on their own time, and you should take yours too.

It doesn't matter what time of day or night you choose to exercise either - this is another area where people fall into the trap of comparison. Some like early morning workouts, while others like late afternoon sessions; again, it really doesn't matter as long as you're getting out there and having fun.

Ease into running

When you're overweight and want to start running, it's important to begin walking. Walking can get your body used to the movement of running without putting too much stress on the knees and joints.

Once you feel comfortable walking for a few miles, try adding some jogging intervals into the mix. Your goal should be to gradually increase the pace till you can jog a mile at a steady rhythm without stopping.

Track your progress

Tracking your progress is important. If you're not tracking things, it's difficult to tell if you're improving or getting injured. Tracking also helps you understand what works for you and what doesn't. If a method isn't working for you, try something new.

Rest days are important

Rest days are important. Rest days are essential for the body to recover and prevent injury. They also help you avoid overtraining.

When you’re overweight, it can be tempting to run as often as possible — especially if you have been sedentary for a long time and want to see results quickly, but resist that urge.

If your schedule allows, take one day off from running each week for the first month or so of your training plan. As the weeks go by and your fitness improves, feel free to add an additional rest day or two into the mix, if needed (but still aim for at least one full weekend).

Takeaway

We hope you’ve learned a bit about how to start running when you're overweight. The most important thing is not to get discouraged, and keep at it. If you feel like you need more help, there are plenty of resources online to help you get started.

