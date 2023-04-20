How to Stop Coughing at Night Naturally: Tips and Remedies

Do you ever lose sleep due to constant coughing? Have you ever wondered about how to stop coughing at night? It's a common problem that affects many people and can be caused by a number of factors such as allergies, asthma or a cold.

Not only can it disrupt your sleep, but it can also be uncomfortable and irritating. But fear not as there are many natural remedies that can help you stop coughing at night and get the rest you need.

In this article, let's explore the causes, preventative measures, and natural remedies on how to stop coughing at night

Why Do We Cough at Night?

Many factors may cause irritable night coughs (Image via Freepik/DCStudio)

Coughing at night can be caused due to several reasons, including post-nasal drip, asthma, acid reflux or a cold. When we lie down, mucus and secretions from our nose and sinuses can drip down the back of our throat, leading to irritation and coughing.

Additionally, a change in position can cause acid reflux, triggering coughing. If you suspect your cough is due to an underlying condition such as asthma, it's important to see a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

How to Stop Coughing at Night

Honey: Honey has antibacterial properties and can help soothe an irritated throat. You can mix it with warm water or herbal tea before bedtime, which can help with how to stop coughing at night.

Steam: Inhaling steam can help loosen mucus and alleviate coughing. You can do this by taking a hot shower, using a humidifier, or boiling water and inhaling the steam.

Gargling saline water helps with a sore throat (Image via Freepik/Svetlanasokolova)

Salt water gargling: Here's how to stop coughing at night with just salt and water--gargling with salt water can help reduce inflammation and irritation in the throat. Mix a teaspoon of salt with warm water and gargle before bedtime.

Essential oils: Certain essential oils such as eucalyptus or peppermint can help reduce coughing and open up airways. You can add a few drops to a diffuser or humidifier, or mix with a carrier oil and apply to the chest.

Ginger tea: Here's how to stop coughing at night with this spice! Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce coughing. You can make ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger root in water and adding honey and lemon to enhance the taste.

Tips to Prevent Coughing at Night

Avoid triggers: If you have allergies, try to avoid triggers such as dust or pet dander. If you have acid reflux, avoid eating late at night or spicy foods.

Elevate your head: Sleeping with your head elevated can help prevent post-nasal drip and acid reflux, reducing the chance of coughing at night.

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water can help keep mucus thin and prevent irritation in the throat.

Not smoking is helpful for both respiratory and cardiovascular health (Image via freepik/nensuria)

Avoid irritants: Avoid smoking or being around secondhand smoke, as well as other irritants such as air pollution or chemicals.

Practice good sleep hygiene: Make sure to establish a relaxing bedtime routine and create a sleep-conducive environment to help reduce stress and promote restful sleep.

When to See a Doctor

If your cough persists for more than a week or is accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, chest pain, or difficulty breathing, it's important to see a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Additionally, if you have a preexisting condition such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), it's important to discuss with your doctor before trying any natural remedies.

So, are you still thinking about how to stop coughing at night? Coughing at night can be a frustrating and disruptive experience, but as you can see, there are natural remedies that can help alleviate symptoms and improve sleep quality.

By following these tips, such as staying hydrated, using a humidifier, and trying natural cough remedies, you can effectively manage your cough and get the restful sleep you need.

