How to stop eating sugar: 8 ways to fight your cravings 

If you’re wondering how to stop eating sugar, the first thing you need is to sacrifice your old food habits and build smarter ones. Your life can be sweet without having a lot of sweets every day. There is sugar added to our sodas, soft drinks, coffee, and tea, making them unhealthy.

Having a lot of sugar can lead to weight gain, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Too much of anything is bad and when people overconsume sweets and make their comfort foods into regular ones, the problem starts then.

In this article let us see how to stop eating sugar and control over what we crave and curb it in the process.

How to stop eating sugar?

1. Drinking a lot of water

How to stop eating sugar? Just drink a lot of water to curb your hunger

Dehydration can cause sugar cravings because when the body gets dehydrated, it has trouble breaking down glycogen. As a result, our body craves something sweet and we end up consuming sugary snacks. Very often, we mistake our thirst for our hunger.

Drinking a lot of water can help you feel full and you will not need to drink beverages with additives and sucrose.

2. Reading labels

How to stop eating sugar ? Read the food levels before buying anything

Most processed foods have sugar in them, however, you can find it out by just reading the food labels. If sugar appears on top of the list, its content will be a lot more in that specific product, so it is advised not to eat it.

Make it a habit to read the label, every time you purchase something. Do not let hidden sugars and the manufacturers fool you.

3. Eat enough protein

How to stop eating sugar? Eat ample protein to curb your sugar cravings

Have a lot of meat, eggs, fish, nuts, and seeds - get the maximum amount of protein you can from your diet. Foods rich in protein and fiber can help you stay fuller for longer periods and help you curb your sugar cravings.

4. Eating healthy

How to stop eating sugar? Eat a nutritious meal

If you always crave something sweet when you’re hungry, you’re not starving. It is a craving for sugar so you can get a dopamine rush and satisfaction.

You need to understand when you’re hungry you are just craving food. Once you differentiate between the two, have nutritious meals that can keep you full for longer periods, so that you do not have to snack anymore on sugary stuff. Eat smart and be healthy.

5. Moderate your consumption of soda or sugary drinks

Stop consuming these !

Who doesn’t like to grab a bottle of coke or sports drink, to beat the heat? However, did you know how much sugar is there in these beverages and how they increase our blood sugar levels.

The calories we get from them are absorbed quickly and do not even make us full. So it is never a win-win situation with these drinks.

Drink water or seltzer instead of making unhealthy choices and lose some weight in the process.

6. Try artificial sweeteners

Try artificial sweeteners like sugar-free or stevia

You can always try the zero-calorie alternatives like stevia or allulose as they are naturally derived and can give you the same taste and flavor. These products are free of sugar and calories too.

However, they can be linked to other complications so it is better to avoid them till there is enough research proving them to be safer and healthier alternatives.

7. Keep healthy food items in stock

How to stop eating sugar? Stockpile healthy stuff

Whenever you crave something sweet, the first thing you do is open the fridge and look for ice cream or a chocolate bar. However, if you are thinking about how to stop eating sugar, you need to smart stock your supplies, to resist the temptation.

Keep healthy stuff in the house like fruits, nuts, and zero-calorie zero sugar beverages. Munch on them instead of munching on your Cadbury bar.

8. Get some good sleep

Always get some good sleep to manage your cravings

Get enough sleep every day for 7-8 hours, and engage in good food habits. Poor sleep is linked to increased sugar cravings and making improper dietary choices.

When we stay up late, we often indulge in unhealthy snacking, which leads to obesity. Have a good night’s sleep to avoid poor concentration, insomnia, and higher sugar intake.

Moderation is always the key, so do not bid farewell to sugar completely, as little sugar is needed every day. Have a bite or two now and then, to control your cravings. Eat healthy, drink healthy, and sleep better - do not let your sugar cravings bring you down.