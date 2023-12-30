How do you stop racing thoughts and calm your mind?

Are you overwhelmed by the racing thoughts in your mind? Your mind's constant chatter is similar to that of Formula 1 cars, which go at full throttle and are almost impossible to stop. The difference here is simply that instead of the cars, it's your thoughts, going at head-bending speed.

To put it plainly, the contents of our thoughts are nothing but our ideas, worries, and concerns, which are constantly racing in the back of our minds. This can affect our daily functioning and ability to focus on a single task. While overthinking is not innately bad, it can interfere with your everyday life.

A trail of racing thoughts can make it difficult for you to focus. (Image via Pexels/ Ekaterina Bolovtsova)

How do you calm the racing thoughts in your mind?

Sometimes our thoughts can become our prison. (Image via Vecteezy/ Ahasanara Akter)

While there isn't a single method to put a stop to overthinking, several methods can help you gather your thoughts and calm your nerves. Here are a few effective techniques to tame the raging thoughts in your mind:

1. Identify the core themes

The initial step is to tame the racing thoughts by identifying the root causes of our problems. These can be anything ranging from worries, daily tasks, triggering memories, or fears that overwhelm your mind. Recognizing them on time is the first step toward achieving tranquility.

2. Take a deep breath

In the overthinking spiral, we must also take a minute to rest and be conscious of our breathing. Deep and slow breathing can help bring your thoughts to the present moment. Whenever you feel your thoughts are out of control, take a seat and observe the natural movement of your breath.

3. Try being mindful

Be mindful in order to stop the thought spiral. Align your absolute attention to the present moment: the visuals, sounds, and various sensations near you. Notice the minute details—the shade of color, textures, and forms of sounds. Mindfulness enhances your attention to one object in mind rather than many.

4. Don't pay attention to the inner critic

Usually, racing thoughts are set off by a harsh inner critic. Move your perspective by inquiring about the rationality of these fast-paced thoughts. Are these thoughts truthful, or are they simply a product of over-imagination? Try to shift to a more logical way of thinking.

5. Engage in relaxation

Use relaxation techniques to calm the nerves. It can be progressive muscle relaxation, practicing yoga, or enjoying some soothing music. Find out what relaxes you. These little breaks can help to clear your mind.

Calming down the racing thoughts is a process. Accept the process for what it is, and know that it’s alright to ask for assistance from a trained professional or a dear one whenever the mental chatter becomes intense.

With the necessary practice, patience, and awareness, you can effectively transform the anxiety into a pleasant experience. So buckle up, allow yourself a deep breath, and imagine yourself taking charge of your life!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.