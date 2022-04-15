6 Best Cable Exercises for Bigger Triceps

The tricep muscles are a coveted part of one’s arm, after the biceps. It is the prime muscle group in the arm when it comes to pushing movements. Even though biceps are all the rage, triceps are a more accurate measure of strength.

The most common exercises for the tricep include push-ups, bench presses, and dips. However, cable machines provide several options for tricep exercises to really sculpt and strengthen these small yet powerful muscles.

6 best tricep exercises with cables

Let’s take a look at some of the best exercises you can perform using cables for stronger triceps.

Cable tricep pushdown

This exercise can be completed using a straight bar with the pulley adjusted at the top above your head.

• Stand in front of the machine while facing it, and grab the bar in both hands, with your hands shoulder-width apart. Straighten your arms down and hold the bar there.

• Lock your elbows to your sides. Ensure that they do not flail during this exercise. Use them as a hinge for your arms to perform the exercise. Hinge slightly at your hips and allow your knees to bend slightly.

• Raise the bar slowly to elbow-level, and push it back down toward your thighs.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

Single arm rear drive

This exercise can be performed without any attachments, or you can use a stirrup handle.

• Adjust the pulley to shoulder-level.

• Stand next to the machine. If it is on your left side, grip the handle with your right hand. Grab the frame of the machine with your left hand to keep yourself stable.

• Raise your elbow to shoulder-level. Then extend your right arm out to the right, straightening it out fully.

• Slowly bring the cable back by bending your arm and returning to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

Overhead tricep extension

If you’re a beginner, you can set the pulley above your head. If you are an intermediate exerciser, you can set it all the way down to make it more challenging. Use the rope attachment for this exercise.

• Grab either end of the rope in either hand. Turn away from the machine so it is behind you.

• Raise your arms above your head and lock your elbows in place above your shoulders. Ensure that they do not flail during this exercise. Use your elbows as a hinge while performing this exercise.

• Hinge slightly at your hip and lean forward. You may place one foot forward to stabilize and balance yourself.

• Straighten out your arms and pull the cable over your head, pushing the handles forward.

• Slowly bring the cable back by bending your arm and returning to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

Rope tricep extension

This exercise is similar to the tricep pushdown, but instead of using a straight bar attachment, you will be using a rope. Adjust the pulley to the top as you would do with the pushdown.

• Stand in front of the machine while facing it, and grab the ends of the rope in both hands. Straighten your arms down and hold the rope there.

• Lock your elbows to your sides. Ensure that they do not flail and use them as a hinge for your arms. Hinge slightly at your hips and allow your knees to bend slightly.

• Raise the rope slowly to elbow-level, and push it back down toward your thighs. Extend your forearms outward as you do this, and squeeze your triceps to make it more challenging.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

Straight arm pulldown

For this exercise, you can use a straight or V-bar. Adjust the pulley to the top above your head.

• Stand in front of the machine while facing it, and grab the bar in both hands, with your hands shoulder-width apart. Straighten your arms down and hold the bar there.

• Hinge slightly at your hips and allow your knees to bend slightly.

• Keeping your arms straight, raise the bar above your head.

• Pull the bar back down while keeping your arms straight, and push it towards your thighs.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

Single arm cable kickback

This exercise can be done without any attachments, or you can use a stirrup handle or rope. Adjust the pulley to about hip-level. You can use a bench to bend over as it might help stabilize your body.

• Face the machine and bend forward at your hips. Bend your knees slightly as well to maintain balance. Grab the handle of the cable in your right hand. Grip the frame of the machine with your left hand to avoid moving unnecessarily.

• Lock your right elbow to your side. Ensure that it does not move during this exercise, but use it as a hinge for your arm.

• Straighten your right arm behind you, pulling the cable past your hips.

• Slowly bend your elbow again to return the cable to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

Building your triceps can prove to be challenging, and rightfully so. These exercises require significantly more strength than bicep exercises and other arm workouts. However, they are worth it. Everyone wants triceps that pop, but are you really willing to put in the work to get those?

Be sure to perform some stretches after any upper body routine to avoid soreness and cramps the next day.

Edited by Mayank Shete

LIVE POLL Q. Do you work your triceps regularly? Not really. Absolutely! 0 votes so far