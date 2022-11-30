How Tenoch Huerta Achieved Namor's Swimmer Body for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

Marvel fans were astounded when they saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta's ripped abs and bulging biceps during his character's appearance. The challenge of playing a popular comic book character was not lost on Huerta. He knew that audiences would want to see Namor as he is depicted in the comics: with bulging muscles. But Huerta had a different idea of how the character should look. He wanted his Namor to have the physique of a swimmer, much more fitting for an underwater personage.

To get a body like Tenoch Huerta's, you need to eat well and exercise regularly. Huerta's trainers have revealed three simple rules: If you want to be as jacked as the Black Panther, you must work out and eat right!

Tenoch Huerta's Workout Routine for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Men's Health spoke with trainers Martín Gleizer and Jerónimo de la Peza, who helped actor Michael Huerta lose 20 pounds while building muscle in order to convincingly portray the underwater mutant, Namor the Sub-Mariner in the upcoming film.

Tenoch Huerta followed two rules for getting in shape for "Point Break." The first was to start with the letter Z. That meant the actor did one-arm Z-presses, which involved sitting on the floor with a lightweight dumbbell at his shoulder, tightening his abs, and pressing overhead.

Second, Tenoch Huerta focused on strength and power first and muscle size later. So he did compound exercises like barbell back squats, dumbbell Romanian deadlifts, and dumbbell bench presses for 45 minutes a session to build a foundation of strength and power. Lastly, Tenoch Huerta focused on classic pull-ups and archer pushups, utilizing his own bodyweight.

The Men's Health team spoke with Huerta and his trainer in Mexico City, where the actor walked through the types of exercises he used to build his Namor physique. Huerta trained six days a week during his Namor prep, alternating two high-intensity workouts with one low-intensity session each week.

Tenoch Huerta says his training also included swimming for up to 90 minutes at a time, which sounds like another good reason to quit.

Wrapping Up

In the end, Huerta was up for the challenge and succeeded in morphing into the comic character. Perhaps most importantly, he gained a new-found appreciation for Namor's unique set of physical attribute

To achieve a body like the Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta, who portrays Namor the Sub-Mariner in Marvel's upcoming film, fans should follow these three rules: Train like an athlete, eat like a bodybuilder, and rest like a pro.

