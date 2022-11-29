How This 'Diet' Helped Ashton Kutcher Run His First Marathon

Hollywood is no stranger to fitness freaks. Whether it's the muscle-clad comic book heroes of Marvel, or the James Bonds and Ethan Hunts of the silver screen, it's safe to say that they all boast incredible physiques.

In a time when health is becoming more important than ever, more and more actors are taking up fitness, not just for big-budget blockbusters, but for their own well-being. Among the flurry of stars hitting the road for a quick jog is Ashton Kutcher of 'That 70's Show' fame.

Ashton Kutcher's 'Diet' For New York Marathon

The 44-year-old recently opened up to GQ about the challenges he faced in preparation for the New York City marathon.

“It’s not like anything I’ve done before in my own life. And really just kind of just a test of my own mettle to ensure that I sort of regain my own personal physical dominance.”

Rather than shying away from it, Ashton Kutcher embraced the fear and nerves that came with the challenge. He added:

“I’ve always wanted to run a marathon. In my mind, I always said, at some point in my life, I’ll run a marathon. I’m not getting any younger.”

Kutcher spoke about his diet in prep for the big run. He kicks his day off with a smoothie and eats a potato salad and some leftover goulash for lunch.

“I usually just heat up some leftovers for lunch. Dinner, my daughter is pescatarian, and so dinner is usually a piece of fish and some grain, and then like a salad, and then a nice beer or two. That’s my diet.”

Naturally, with running, comes the advent of losing pretty much all your muscle mass.

When your body is doing that much cardio, it begins to burn through most of its muscle, especially the upper body, which isn't receiving much action. Ashton Kutcher was humble enough to admit his muscle mass loss, saying:

“I’ve lost all upper body mass; it’s gone. I’m all legs right now. So it feels great, but I’m just so skinny right now; it’s crazy. I just lost all my muscle mass.”

While he seems to be playing down his stellar accomplishment, Kutcher's got something to be immensely proud of. Running 42 kilometers is no joke, especially when it's such a far cry from 8 kilometers, his previous personal best.

Opening up about his diet routine, he said;

“I’m not crazy about this. But I’m also not supplementing with weights or anything. I probably am not eating enough. I’m not a big breakfast guy. For years I would do an 18-hour fast and then I would do fuelling windows. I operate better under that, so I had to get myself to take on more calories, and the best source of calories I’ve found is beer.”

Takeaway

Everyone in Kutcher's corner is incredibly proud of him and rightly so. The superstar actor set his mind to something impossible, only to go out and achieve it. To all beginners out there, he recommends starting small and taking things one step at a time.

