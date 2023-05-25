How did Tina Turner die? Cause of death & illness revealed as 83-year-old passes away

Tina Turner captured the hearts of millions with her powerful voice and electrifying performances. As news spread that she passed away at the age 83, people all over the world paid tribute to the talented singer.

The legendary singer, who was known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," died peacefully at her home near Zurich in Switzerland after a long illness. Her publicist, Bernard Doherty, confirmed in a statement that the funeral will be private and attended only by close friends and family.

How did Tina Turner die?

Tina Turner (Image via IG @thierryklifa)

Singer Tina Turner, who has been living in Switzerland since 1994 with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, was granted Swiss citizenship in 2013.

She had been battling serious health problems for several years. In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer, which required surgery and chemotherapy; the following year, she had a kidney transplant.

Rock legend Tina Turner dies at 83

Tina Turner (Image via IG @u2_monik)

Turner was a dynamic and influential performer. After walking away from the spotlight and her volatile husband, she reinvented herself as a solo artist and sold more than 100 million records, winning eight Grammy awards. Her costumes and dance moves were imitated by performers across generations.

In the 1960s, Turner was a pioneer of rock'n'roll. She influenced Mick Jagger's stage persona and became one of the defining pop icons of the 1980s with her album Private Dancer.

Apart from several memoirs, Tina Turner's life has been the subject of a biopic, a Broadway musical and an acclaimed documentary film, Tina. Buddhism and chanting were important influences on Turner in the 1980s.

Although best known for her music, she also starred in several films and published two memoirs. She released her final solo album in 2000 and announced her retirement a year later. She returned to performing in 2008 for a Grammy awards performance with Beyoncé and for a final tour celebrating 50 years of her career.

Tina Turner (Image via IG @u2_monik)

Tina Turner was an icon who helped shape the music industry and inspired countless singers throughout her life. She was a true pioneer, who overcame tremendous odds to live the life she wanted.

Turner’s music has had an immeasurable impact on the world. It shone bright on her, and even now that she’s gone, her legacy will continue to shine.

Poll : 0 votes