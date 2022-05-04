How To Do Neck Circles: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Variations and Benefits

Neck discomfort is one of the most common types of pain people suffer from in the United States. Nearly everyone suffers from neck stiffness and strain at some point. Pain from a tight neck might make it difficult to carry out daily activities or even enjoy your spare time.

Exercises and stretches, like those for any other region of your body, can strengthen and limber the muscles in your neck, thus eliminating and preventing neck pain. Did you know that a strong neck can also aid in the prevention of problems with the shoulders, upper back, and arms?

One strategy to maintain your neck flexibility and avoid mild neck strain symptoms is to learn the easy technique of neck circles.

Neck circles: How do you do it?

Neck circles are a basic exercise that don't require any special equipment and can be done at any time, anywhere. This exercise can either be a part of your warm-up or can be used to stretch to reduce tightness in the neck.

Let's go over the steps on how to conduct a perfect neck circle from start to finish:

Pull your shoulders down and back while bracing your core. Maintain a neutral back (do not arch your spine).

Gently tilt your head to the right, bringing your ear closer to your right shoulder. When you sense a stretch, come to a halt. Do not attempt to continue past this stage.

Hold this position for 1 to 2 seconds, keeping your shoulders down and back, and your core supported.

Gently roll your head forward, lowering your chin to your chest.

As if you're constructing a double chin, press it against your neck. Hold the position for 1 to 2 seconds.

Roll your head towards your left shoulder, pause for 1 to 2 seconds, and repeat.

Tilt your chin towards the ceiling as you roll your head back. Throughout, keep your shoulders down and back.

Variations of neck circles

This exercise can be done in a variety of ways depending on your skill level and goals.

Check out these variations of neck circles:

1) Neck release

Recommended by experts, this stretch helps release trapezius muscles at the base of the neck.

Bend your right elbow, keeping it close to your waist, and then rotate your arm away from your center with your right hand at your side.

Tilt your left ear over your left shoulder while keeping your arm in this position.

Hold the position for 3-5 breaths.

Repeat on the opposite side.

2) The Yes stetch

Say "yes" with your head in an exaggerated nod. That's how simple this stretch is!

Lift your head as far as you can towards the ceiling and look up as far as you can, then drop your chin as far as you can towards your chest. This should be done ten times.

3) Partial neck circles

If leaning your head backward is bothersome, you can perform half circles.

Tip your head to one side, then forward and to the other.

To complete one rep, instead of rolling back, tip your head back to the upright position.

Benefits of neck circles

Performing neck circles is easy and provides numerous benefits.

Neck circles can help if you spend a lot of time sitting in front of a screen or if you're stiff after a workout.

If you're in pain, stiff neck muscles might make it difficult to work or enjoy recreational activities. Maintaining flexibility in your neck muscles may aid in the reduction and prevention of neck discomfort.

Neck circles are a great method to warm up your neck before a workout and can help relieve tension.

They're especially handy if you're going to be moving your neck or tucking your chin in a lot, such as in boxing or martial arts.

It's also a good idea to do neck circles as part of your cool-down after lifting weights . You can tighten your neck and trapezius muscles in a variety of strength training situations.

Tips to remember

While neck circles are beginner-friendly and simple to do, proper form is required. You risk harm if you lose your form.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Stretching too much while doing neck circles should be avoided.

An injury might be caused by moving too quickly or hurrying the actions. Move gently, keeping the stretch over each shoulder and in the forward and backward positions to get the most out of this exercise and guarantee proper form.

Avoid moving any other portion of your body while rolling your neck. Maintain a neutral spine by rolling forward without hunching it and rolling backward without arching it.

Maintain your shoulders' position throughout the movement, just like you did with your back. To begin, roll them back and down to retract and depress your shoulder blades. Keep them in this posture without putting any pressure on them.

Edited by Sabine Algur