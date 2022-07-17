How To Do a Seated Chest Press: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The seated chest press is a traditional upper-body workout that strengthens your pectorals (chest), deltoids (shoulders) and triceps (arms).

It's the main exercise in most workout routines (arms). It's possible to target certain muscles with training variants utilising various chest press machines. However, it's scrucial to carry out this exercise correctly, with good form and technique.

Seated chest press and bench press are two workouts that sometimes cause confusion, as they both effectively work in the same muscle group but in different ways.

It depends on which one you prefer based on how the workout feels. Additionally, you can alternate between bench press and chest press exercises on various days of your workout schedule.

How to Do Seated Chest Press?

Here are detailed instructions for performing the chest press.

Watch this video to see how the chest press is done:

Here's how you do it:

Place your feet firmly on the ground, roughly shoulder-width apart, after adjusting the machine to the correct weight. If the seat is adjustable, make sure it's set up so that your arms can be stretched horizontally.

Hold the handles firmly, wrapping your thumb around the handle. Your wrists should be in line with your forearms and in a neutral position.

Don't lock your elbows as you exhale and push outward till your arms are fully stretched. Throughout this motion, keep your neck still and head stable against the back support. When the push is horizontal, you should encounter resistance.

At maximum stretch, pause for a moment.

As you bend your elbows and take a step back to your starting posture, inhale.

Benefits of Doing Seated Chest Press

The seated chest press is one of the top exercises for developing upper body strength in the chest.

It strengthens and develops muscle mass in your pectorals, deltoids and triceps. It also exercises your biceps and serratus anterior. Pushing strollers, shopping carts, and heavy doors are a few daily tasks made easier if you have upper body strength and power. You can get better at baseball, tennis and swimming by doing this exercise.

Strength training also has additional advantages for improved fitness, stronger bones, and improved mental wellness.

Gaining muscle and losing fat can increase your ability to burn calories even while at rest. Your confidence and general well-being may rise as a result of these advantages, which may help you look and feel better.

Many people have an aesthetic purpose of developing their pecs. Furthermore, as you age, the power of these muscles weakens, raising your risk of injury while lowering mobility and quality of life.

The biceps and the large muscles in the shoulders and back are also worked by the seated chest press.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Doing Seated Chest Press

To get the most out of this exercise and prevent injury, avoid making these mistakes:

1) Elbows too far

When grabbing the handles, avoid putting undue strain on your shoulder joints by keeping your elbows close to your sides. Handgrips should always be in front of your body line, with a small amount of extension acceptable.

If you hyperextend the shoulder even when carrying light weight, injuries can happen. Frequently, a catch is included into the machine to prevent this overextension. Ask a gym employee to check if the weight is set appropriately.

2) Moving explosively

Whenever you push the bar, avoid making sudden, abrupt movements. When you press and release, keep your movements smooth and controlled. If necessary, push while counting 'one-two'. Pause, and release while counting 'one-two'. Do not rush.

People frequently rush through this exercise, which prevents them from getting the full benefits. The seated chest press motion is meant to be a deliberate, gradual motion. As you gradually raise your grip to chest height, remember to breathe in. Forcefully push the grips away from your body while exhaling.

3) Arched back

Keep pressing the back support with your back and shoulders. You apply too much weight if you see your back arching while you push. Reduce the weight till you can push forcefully without hunching over.

Use the foot advance pedal while setting the handlebars to the starting position if you have shoulder issues. If you frequently feel pain or tightness in the front of your shoulders, avoid placing your hands too close to your chest.

