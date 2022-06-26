How To Do Side Leg Lifts in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

To perform side leg lifts in Pilates, you must push your leg away from your midline. It's a fabulous and easy way to strengthen the gluteus medius and minimus, which are part of the hip abductors.

You can perform it while standing or lying down using only your body weight. That makes it simple to fit in a few repetitions almost anywhere.

Side leg lifts, often referred to as side leg raises and side-lying leg lifts, are a type of bodyweight exercise that works your glutes, core, hip flexors, hamstrings and lower back muscles, among other muscle groups.

How to do Side Leg Lifts in Pilates properly?

The side leg lifts in the Pilates sequence can leave you sore and disappointed if performed improperly.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do this exercise with proper technique:

Align your ankles, knees, hips, shoulders and ears while lying on your side.

Your legs should be somewhat out in front (forming the 'banana' shape).

You can either rest your head on your hand or on the side of your lower arm by stretching it out. For balance, you may use your arms, where your core should be working to lift your legs.

Draw in your abdominal muscles.

Allowing your body to lengthen as the breath travels the entire length of your spine, inhale.

Exhale as you contract your abs, and raise your feet a few inches off the ground.

Focus on keeping your inner legs close to your heels.

As you bring your legs back to the mat, exhale while carefully lengthening your body.

Do five to eight repetitions before switching to the opposite side and repeating..

Benefits of side leg lifts in Pilates

There are various advantages to including side leg lifts in your strength-training regimen. Here're a few of them:

1) Increase hip mobility

When performed correctly, the side leg lift strengthens the gluteus minimus and gluteus medius, two hip abductor muscles that push your leg away from your torso.

2) Strengthen your core

A side leg raise is a wonderful exercise to enhance functional sturdiness throughout your core, as it engages your abs, hip flexors and back muscles.

3) Leg lifts to the side are adaptable

After getting comfortable with the basic side leg raise, you might want to try a more difficult variation that involves light weights or a resistance band around your legs. Try the standing side leg raise variant if you want to more fully engage your stabiliser muscles.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing Side Leg Lifts in Pilates

To get the most out of side leg lifts in Pilates, make sure to avoid these mistakes:

1) Twisting your knees

For the Pilates side leg raise to be effective and prevent injuries, starting in the right position is essential. It's equally crucial to exercise in proper form. As you elevate your knees, keep them straight. Keep in mind to keep your body long and aligned; to do that, make sure your torso and hips are facing the front.

2) Not engaging your core

When performing side leg lifts in Pilates, like the side-lying leg press. to improve a weak core, you can find it challenging to maintain your core's stability. Stay focused; take it easy, and breathe. Increase your reps throughout your routine gradually. If your core muscles start to lag, stop, and take a break, if necessary.

3) Yanking your leg up

With your engaged core muscles, you want to begin your gradual, methodical leg lift. Keep your attention on the movement to prevent pulling your leg away from the hip or gaining too much momentum, which might strain, wrench or hurt your back or pelvic muscles.

Tips to remember while doing Side Leg Lifts in Pilates

Working with a professional trainer can be beneficial if you're new to Pilates to make sure you're doing the exercise safely. It's important to consult your healthcare practitioner before beginning any new workout regimen.

Exercises that target your core, knees, lower back or glutes are best avoided till you recover from any medical issues or injuries, or you have recently undergone surgery.

Avoid side leg lifts or comparable movements if you:

Have Postpartum or suffering from rectus diastasis.

Are recovering from surgery or injury to your knees, feet, hips, abdomen or pelvis.

Have an illness or injury that affects your core muscles, such as an abdominal hernia.

Consult your physician or trainer for alterations. Some exercises, such as side-lying leg raises, can aid in your recovery following surgery or speed up the healing of an injury.

