How To Lunge with A Twist: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Lunge twists, also known as lunge with a twist, include twisting your midsection to the left or right while in the lunge posture, returning to the standing position and repeating the exercise while twisting the other way.

Always twist from the hip, never the knee. Lunge twists with medicine balls, kettlebells, or dumbbells provide additional difficulty. A lunge with a twist is a bodyweight workout that tones your lower body and improves your core. Both your torso and legs participate in this movement.

This specialised lunge exercise is a useful supplement to a lower body strength training routine.

How to Do Lunge With a Twist Correctly?

Start with a few sets of 8–12 repetitions in the lunge twist, preferably 2-3 sets on each side. Your ability to maintain proper technique throughout each set and repetition will determine which sets and repetitions you should perform.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your knees slightly bent as you stand with your feet hip-width apart. Your chin should be tucked throughout the exercise, as if you were carrying an egg under your chin, and your shoulders should be directly over your hips with a neutral head and neck position.

From the toe to the heel of your foot, evenly distribute your weight. To establish a secure foot position, grip the ground with your feet. While keeping your elbows slightly bent, keep your arms by your sides.

Put some tension on your shoulders, hips and core. Your pelvis should be somewhat tucked in, and your ribs should be down.

Take a stride forward and land heel-to-toe while maintaining a neutral spine and an upright chest position.

Bend your hips, knees and ankles while keeping your feet firmly planted to drop your hips till your back knee is only a few inches over the floor.

Your front knee should be directly over your second and third toes, and your front foot should be in a neutral position, with your weight distributed evenly along the entire foot. You should be standing on the ball of your foot with your heel off the ground, with your back hip above your back knee.

Your legs should be roughly at a 90-degree angle when you are in the bottom lunge position.

Hold the bottom position for a brief moment.

Utilise your core to rotate your upper body over your forward leg while maintaining stability with your lower body by pushing a foot into the ground.

Reaching your arms forward and letting them cross over your front leg can help you spin. Straight or bent arms are both acceptable.

Allow your arms to follow as you rotate back towards the centre of gravity.

Push your full foot into the ground to start the backward motion while maintaining your chest up; utilise your glute and quad to push back to an upright position. Keep your toes engaged, and put more emphasis on pushing through your midfoot and heel.

As you return to the starting position, both legs should end up next to each other. Your shoulders should rest exactly over your hips when you finish each repetition.

Repeat for the appropriate number of times on either the same side or the opposite side.

Benefits of Doing Lunge With a twist

There are many advantages to including the lunge with a twist exercise in your training regime:

Legs, glutes and the core are worked while performing a lunge twist and clutching a medicine ball. The lunge isolates the quads and hamstrings in the legs. Your glutes contract more fully as you engage your core when you add the twisting motion - with or without added weight.

You may enhance your balance and proprioception by including this exercise in your fitness regimen. Additionally, it's an excellent way to work the muscles involved in any exercise that involves moving one leg at a time, including cycling, cross-country skiing and even walking.

Common Mistakes to Avoid while Doing Lunge with a Twist

To maintain the lunge with a twist safe and effective, avoid making these mistakes:

Twisted Knees

Make sure you're rotating your torso in each lunge to avoid injuries, and get the most out of a good core workout. The movement should originate more from your ribs and not from your lower body, especially the knees.

Poor Form

Watch your form throughout each lunge you perform. Before you begin your lunge, double-check that:

You're looking ahead.

You have a straight back and back-bowed shoulders.

Your centre is occupied.

Keep your knees straight as you lunge. Avoid letting them advance past your toes to avoid straining your quads and patellar tendons, which connects your kneecaps to your shinbone.

