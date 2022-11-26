Creatine is a well-researched and highly effective supplement that can help increase strength, improve endurance, and increase muscle mass in as few as 30 days. Recent studies show that benefits include better cognition and enhanced brain function and protection against neurological diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

The body produces creatine naturally via the kidneys and liver - around 1-2 grams daily. It's also found in various foods including chicken, red meat, fish and milk. Vegetarians, who lack it in their diet, can especially benefit from supplementation.

It's also extremely beneficial for athletes, bodybuilders and pretty much anyone who work out.

How To Take Creatine For Maximum Muscle Gain?

Here's how it's done:

1) Choose the right type

While there are many forms of supplements, creatine monohydrate is by far the best option.

Despite what influencers may have you believe, there's very little scientific backing the claim that other forms are in any way superior to monohydrate. An exception would be the polyethylene glycosylated version, which was shown in a study to have a greater absorption rate.

Although the strength gains were similar, the glycosylated variety required a lesser dose (around 75%). If you experience any stomach issue with monohydrate, you can try switching to HCL or any micronized form.

2) Consume along with proteins and carbohydrates

A study done by Kreider and colleagues found that muscle creatine levels are almost doubled when ingested along with carbs and proteins. Consume around 50 grams of carbs and as many grams of protein along with your supplement for better retention.

3) Try taking it after your workout

Studies show a slight benefit to consuming creatine after a workout, in terms of muscle and strength gain. If that's combined with your post-workout meal, you can ensure enhanced absorption as well.

4) Optimize your loading cycle

Usually, the following three protocols are used for supplementation:

High-dosage loading phase consuming 15-30 grams a day for 7-10 days, and moving on to 3-5 grams a day

3-5 grams daily; might take 30 days to become saturated

Cycling on and off

While all three methods are similar in terms of results, the first option can give quicker results. However, the drawbacks may include faster weight gain and gastrointestinal issues such as dehydration, cramps, and abdominal discomfort.

Does creatine cause hair loss?

This is another question that plagues people, especially men.

The idea originated from a 2009 study done on rugby players, where it showed an increased DHT level associated with creatine supplementation. As DHT is responsible for accelerating hair loss in people with a family history of male pattern baldness, the idea was put forth that creatine could exacerbate hair loss in those with a family history of MPB. However, it's to be noted that the study has not been replicated.

So, in conclusion, if you're a guy with a history of MPB, know that the above research is inconclusive, and you have to make a decision after consulting your doctor.

Takeaway

Creatine is a supplement that helps in gaining muscle mass and improving strength. If the right type is used along with quantity training and nutrition, you can expect amazing results.

