How To Treat Yeast Infection During Pregnancy 

Yeast infection during pregnancy, also known as candidiasis is a common phenomenon for women, and this is because the estrogen hormone in the body increases significantly during pregnancy. This can disbalance the balance of yeast and bacteria in the vagina, which can let the yeast overgrow and may lead to the yeast infection during pregnancy. The most common reason for yeast infection during pregnancy results from the fungus candida albicans. The two other kinds of yeast that can also cause them are candida glabrata and candida tropicalis.

There may be concerns regarding this situation as there are risks of yeast getting passed to the baby during delivery, and hence it becomes very important for it to be treated. In this article, we will try to tell you all the possible ways to treat yeast infection during pregnancy.

What Causes Yeast Infection During Pregnancy?

Yeast infection occurs due to fungi (Image via Pexels/lucas mendes)

Candidiasis, the yeast infection during pregnancy occurs when the number of fungi that resides in the vagina increases. Though pregnancy is the most common factor that causes the symptoms, other factors may include diabetes, the use of birth control pills, and disorders that weaken the immune system such as HIV.

Pregnancy causes significant changes in the hormonal levels in the body, and the pH balance in the vagina. This creates an environment that becomes a favorable breeding ground for yeast. The major symptoms of yeast infection during pregnancy may include itching and burning, or redness and swelling in the vulva. Additionally, thick white vaginal discharge can also be an indication.

Complications Of Yeast Infection During Pregnancy

Yeast infection in pregnant women with normal immune systems doesn't have any major complications. Even during pregnancy, yeast infection doesn't have any major side effects on the patient. However, there are chances that the yeast can pass to the baby during delivery.

The baby may have complications from the mother (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

In most babies, yeast infection grows in the mouth or diaper area, however, it can lead to serious complications in the babies with a weak immune system or underdeveloped. It can spread in the infant's body and can affect their breathing and heart rhythm which can pose significant health risks. Premature babies or the ones with underlying infections are at more risk while women suffering from diseases that affect the immune system such as HIV are more vulnerable.

Treatments For Yeast Infection During Pregnancy

For its diagnosis, the common over-the-counter (OTC) vaginal creams or suppositories containing miconazole or clotrimazole are completely safe to use. Antifungal creams can also be equally effective. Using these medicines consistently can help to relieve the symptoms within seven days. However, it's necessary to consult a physician before starting any kind of treatment. The doctors with proper examination can confirm the infection and prescribe the best and safest treatment to use during pregnancy.

Oral and antifungal medicines are effective in treatment (Image via Pexels/ Julie Viken)

Usually oral and topical antifungal drugs are effective in treating yeast infections in nonpregnant women. However, it may not be safe to use during pregnancy. Consumption of oral fluconazole tablets should be avoided during pregnancy. It may cause birth defects and miscarriages. Hence, the wisest decision is to consult a doctor before taking any kind of medication, to be away from all the side effects.

Though using medications is an option, prevention is always the best way. To be away from any kind of yeast infection or prevent any risks in the future, it is always best to keep the vaginal area dry. Using cotton undergarments helps to keep the area dry and lets it breathe. Avoid tight clothes, and wearing relaxed outfits with enough ventilation can be equally effective. It is always good to wipe the area than using water to douche as it may upset the balance.

Practicing hygiene can significantly help in prevention (Image via Pxels/Lisa Fotios)

Avoiding toilet paper, bubble baths, feminine sprays and scented sanitary pads can equally help in prevention. Regulating blood sugar levels, and controlling diabetes is very important and hence, leading a healthy lifestyle is the most crucial step in its prevention.