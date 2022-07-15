How To Use Resistance Bands: 5 Best Exercises You Can Do Using Resistance Bands

Resistance bands may be the key to sculpting arms, legs, glutes and abs if you want to get more toned but are a bit scared of strength training. By applying oppositional force to train your muscles, this muscle-building band is a low-impact technique to strengthen muscles in every area of the body. The more resistance there is, the harder your muscles will have to work.

Any strength-training regimen or rehabilitation programme is boosted from the addition of resistance bands, which are available in a range of shapes, lengths and resistance levels.

They are ideal for usage at home, in hotel workouts, or making the most of a limited gym space, as they are portable and simple to store.

Exercise bands are available in a variety of resistance levels, from highly elastic to heavy-duty strength, just like free weights.

The three most popular kinds of bands are therapy bands, loop bands and tube bands with handles. If you're unsure which one to choose, a fitness expert can assist you in choosing the best band based on your level of fitness and personalised workout schedule.

The most effective, reasonably priced training equipment you can get is probably resistance bands. Resistance band workouts can provide your muscles a good challenge, whether you are a novice or have expert-level fitness.

Best Resistance Bands Exercises

Exercises that target any region of the body can be performed using resistance bands without adding to joint stress. Additionally, resistance band workouts can be useful for focusing on smaller muscles that serve as stabilisers, while typical strength exercises tend to target larger muscle groups.

Here's a look at five exercises that can be done using resistance bands:

1) Front Squat

You'll appreciate this one in your butt, both sides of your thigh and hamstrings (after they stop burning). You can strengthen your groin, hip flexors and calves by performing front squats.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and stand on the band.

Bring the top of the band over each shoulder while holding a handle in each hand. If the band is too lengthy, cross your arms over your chest to hold it in place.

Stoop, as you would while sitting on a chair. Keep your abs tight, feet flat and chest up.

Return to the starting posture by standing up.

Repeat 8 to 12 times.

2) Plantar Flexion

Although increasing your ankle flexibility may not be at the top of your priority list, keeping them flexible can help you avoid problems in the future.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on the ground, and extend one bent leg in front of you.

Holding both ends of a resistance band, you should wrap the centre of the band around your foot's ball.

Flex your foot forward while pointing your toes away from you while sitting up straight.

Bring your toes back up slowly, flexing them as far as is comfortable toward your knee.

Return to the starting position gradually.

3) Standing Biceps Curl

While this exercise is similar to lifting weights, the resistance acts as the weight instead, which is wonderful for your biceps.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your hands on the centre of the band while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Starting with your arms at your sides, grab a handle with each hand.

Bend at the elbows while pulling your arms towards your shoulders so that your palms are facing forward, and you feel a strong contraction in your biceps.

Slowly descend once more.

Perform 12–15 curls.

4) Seated Row

Sit down, but don't get too comfortable. Place the band's middle behind the bottoms of your feet while your legs are stretched.

Here’s how to do it:

With your arms extended and palms facing one another, grasp the band with both hands.

Sit up straight, and squeeze your shoulder blades together while pulling the band towards your core. If it helps you sit up straighter, feel free to slightly bend your knees.

Return to the starting position gradually.

Perform 10 to 12 repetitions.

5) Banded Russian Twist

Due to the band's unstable and escalating resistance, it can effectively work your obliques more than a medicine ball. Simply make sure there's no slack in it and that it is taut continuously.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay out your legs together, and cross them while you sit on the ground.

Holding either end of the resistance band with your hands, wrap it around your feet.

Turn from side to side while quickly rotating your torso.

