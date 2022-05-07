How to do Tolasana (Scale Pose) In Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Tolasana or scale pose is one of the major poses in the Ashtanga yoga series, where each movement or asana is linked to a synchronised flow or vinyasa.

While the Ashtanga series is appropriate for all fitness levels, the Tolasana pose can be performed by those who are more versed in yoga practice. As this pose requires a lot of balance, concentration and strength, it's more suited for intermediate and advanced yoga practitioners.

How to perform Tolasana or scale pose in yoga? Technique and correct form

Step-by-step instructions:

If you are a beginner, start by taking a seated cross-legged position. Otherwise, simply cross your legs, and take a lotus position.

Place both the palms of your hands on the yoga mat next to your hips. Make sure your fingers are wide apart, pointing straight in front of you.

Breathe easily. Inhale and exhale in a controlled manner.

Press your hands to the floor, and properly straighten both your arms as you lift your upper body and legs off the mat.

Engage your core muscles, and lift your body through your thighs and knees.

As you balance your entire body weight off the floor, your hands should be the only body part touching the ground.

Hold the position for about 15 seconds, and lower your legs back to the mat as you exhale.

Cross your other leg, and repeat the move with the same procedure.

Some common mistakes to avoid

Avoid these mistakes when performing Tolasana to make the move more effective and beneficial:

When performing the scale pose, do not restrict the activation of your pelvic bone. Instead, draw your pelvic bone up and in, directly to your core muscles.

Maintain a proper alignment in the lotus pose before taking the tolasana position. This is important to ensure proper balance of your body weight.

Do not ignore the alignment of your wrists and shoulders. Maintain a proper alignment of both to avoid strain and injury.

Always breathe slowly to increase the meditative effects of tolasana.

Benefits of performing Tolasana or Scale pose

Performing Tolasana activates your body’s energy centres called chakras or wheels, helps reduce anxiety and stress, and promotes a sense of physical as well as mental well being.

It's an intense yoga pose that requires various muscle groups in your body to work even harder. The Scale pose in yoga help develop your strength by isolating the muscles in your arms, core, legs and wrists, allowing them to work hard to keep up the correct position.

When performing this move, your core muscles get fully activated. That improves your strength and regulates abdominal organs to promote proper digestion. The scale pose also helps maintain a stable balance in your hands and aids in improving your focus and concentration levels.

Variations of Tolasana

If you are new to yoga sessions and feel stiffness in your body, you may simply start with the Sukhasana or Easy pose. To perform the sukhasana, you just have to sit in a cross-legged position. Other variations include:

Half lotus pose

The foundation of the Tolasana pose is a half lotus pose. It's a very famous asana, where you have to place one foot on top of your opposite calf muscles, keeping the sole of your foot straight outwards.

Once you’ve taken a cross-legged position, your knee should be slightly bent, with your shin placed on the yoga mat. Take a few seconds to focus on your breathing, and switch legs to balance your body.

Full lotus pose

Once you are confident doing a half lotus pose, consider performing the full lotus or Padmasana - an effective chest and hip opener pose.

To perform this move, sit at the centre of a yoga matl bring your left knee to your chest, and place your ankle on the right hip crease. The palm of your foot should face upwards. As you bend your right knee, bring your right ankle to the opposite hip crease by keeping the sole of your foot upwards.

Make sure there's no gap between your knees, and you feel your hips opening by resting your palms on your knees. Hold the position for a few seconds to meditate, and breathe deeply.

Bottomline

If you have any type of pain or injury in your back, knees or hips, do not perform the tolasana, as that can only exacerbate the pain. Remember that this pose puts direct pressure on the shoulders and wrists, so it's not recommended if you have problems or pain in these areas.

