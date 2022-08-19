How to Train and Diet for a Natural Bodybuilder?

Bodybuilding has always been a serious sport, but bodybuilders are difficult to miss. Bodybuilding is an activity that involves strengthening and enlarging the muscles in the body. Although it seems as though everyone’s into it, it’s still a sport that involves a lot of strenuous exercise and following a disciplined diet.

Over the years, bodybuilders have often been associated with using unnatural methods to gain their physique. While steroids are often used, modern-day bodybuilders prefer to stick to natural substances.

Years of research and practice have shown how dangerous substances like steroids can be in the long run. That has changed the bodybuilding game, and people are now more aware of the importance of sticking to natural techniques.

Best Ways to Train as Natural Bodybuilder

First of all, your diet as a bodybuilder plays a huge role in muscle growth. Everyone knows they have to eat a lot of protein to grow their muscles. However, other macronutrients are just as important.

For the kind of intense training bodybuilding requires, you need a lot of carbs to fuel your workouts and provide energy for the rest of the day. Among carbs, adequate fiber is also important to digest the food you’re taking in and keep your gut healthy.

Let’s not forget fats, which regulate the blood pressure and cholesterol amidst the intense exercising and protein consumption. They also facilitate the absorption of certain vitamins, contributing to cell growth and metabolic function.

Determining the required amount of each nutrient varies from person to person. Bodybuilders calculate that based on several factors, such as height, goal weight, current weight, training intensity, lifestyle habits, etc.

Speaking of vitamins, bodybuilders need to make sure they get sufficient amounts of them in a day to keep their body functioning well. Vitamins also regulate immune function and hormone secretion. That's especially important in male bodybuilders, as testosterone contributes to muscular hypertrophy.

When it comes to exercise, bodybuilders need to follow strict fitness programmes compromising mainly compound movements, i.e. exercises that target multiple muscle groups. They need to be performed in multiple sets of high reps.

Progressive loading is also an important factor in terms of getting stronger. It's advisable to start with lighter weights and higher reps before progressing to higher loads performed in lower reps.

Bodybuilders also benefit more from segregating muscle groups throughout the week. This is what a quintessential bodybuilding schedule would look like:

Monday: Chest, shoulders, triceps

Tuesday: Legs

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: Back and biceps

Friday: Legs

Saturday: Rest

Each day should ideally have seven to eight exercises performed for four to five sets, with reps ranging between three to five for heavy weights, and 15 to 20 for lighter loads.

With such strenuous workouts, it makes sense for bodybuilders to get adequate rest to allow their muscles to recover well and grow. Also, energy needs to be replenished for optimal performance in the next workout session.

Takeaway

Becoming a bodybuilder is a long, winding road, but bodybuilders claim that it’s truly a rewarding journey. It’s important to be proud of your achievements and not compare your journey to someone else’s. The grind is real, and only a few are determined enough to take it on. So go on, and hustle for that muscle.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a bodybuilder? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav