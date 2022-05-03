How to do TRX Sprinter Starts: Tips, Techniques, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The TRX sprinter start, also called TRX knee drive, is basically a calisthenic exercise that primarily targets your quads and also works on your glutes, abs, hamstrings, hips, calves, outer thighs and lower back. This is an intermediate to advanced workout that can be incorporated into your full-body cardio workout or strength training exercises.

How to do TRX sprinter starts? Correct form and technique

To perform this exercise, the only thing you need is a TRX suspension trainer. The cables used in this machine need to be properly attached to the anchor point with straps extended fully.

To get started:

Grab the handles at your chest level and face away from the anchor point. Tuck the cables under your armpit, and lean slightly forward into the straps of the TRX suspension machine. Walk your feet back a few steps towards the anchor point, and make a 45-degree angle with your body. Get into a stable plank position with your back absolutely straight, core and glutes tight and your body resting on your feet (balls of your feet.)

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a step back with your left leg, and take a sprinter start position.

Make sure you keep a 90-degree bend in your knee, and maintain a balanced position on the balls of your feet.

Push through the balls of your working leg, and return to the initial plank position.

Continue the movement for a desired number of repetitions, and repeat the same on the other leg.

Once completed, take the plank position, stand up, and end the exercise.

Here's a video for your reference:

Some benefits of TRX sprinter starts

The TRX sprinter start exercise offers a great number of benefits, including:

It improves your stability, balance and strength.

It aids in cardiovascular health and also regulates blood pressure.

It helps to reduce body fat.

It enhances exercise confidence and overall athletic performance.

This exercise uses your body weight and suspension cables to challenge your muscular endurance and increases the power of your glutes, hamstrings, core and quads.

As TRX sprinter starts allow multiple muscle groups to work at the same time, it can be considered an effective and timesaving full-body exercise. The balance required to undertake this exercise also efficiently improves your stability as well as your body’s neuromuscular response.

Other variations and modifications

You can perform TRX sprinter starts in a variety of other variations, including:

1) TRX standing plank

If you are not comfortable doing a TRX sprinter start, you can try a TRX standing plank. This move requires you to remain in the plank position and not move the legs. This variation can help improve your core strength and confidence.

2) TRX sprinter starts with knee drive

If you want to make TRX sprinter starts more challenging, include a knee drive to the exercise i.e., taking the knee of the working leg towards your chest and moving your body into a brief single-leg plank.

3) TRX sprinter starts with an incline plank

Another variation to performing a TRX sprinter start is to move into an inclined plank position with your hands on an elevated surface and lunge back before adding suspension cables. This variation will help you get comfortable with the workout and assist you to get into a plank position without compromising your balance.

Common mistakes

To keep TRX sprinter starts safe and productive, avoid these mistakes.

When performing this exercise, do not move your body into a half chest press position, as that can overstrain your shoulders and hinder performing the workout effectively. Lean fully towards the straps, and take a solid plank position.

Do not have an incorrect body alignment. Instead, maintain a proper body balance before starting the exercise. Hold the plank in a controlled manner, and do not perform the exercise too quickly, as it can result in an improper body position.

Always maintain a tight core throughout the workout to reduce the risk of hip and lower back injury.

Bottom line

TRX sprinter starts are safe and effective, but this workout is not recommended for people with shoulder and hip problems.

Consult your doctor to seek advice on whether this exercise is safe for you or not. If you experience any type of pain or discomfort during the exercise, slow down the movement or discontinue the workout.

