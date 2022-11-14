More often than not, bodybuilders use deadlift straps to lift the barbell. It’s easily available at any sporting goods store or can be found online as well. Certain gyms with in-house retail stores also sell straps.

You may not need it when you’re just beginning resistance training, but it’s good to know when to start using it and how it helps.

What are deadlift straps?

These are straps made from either nylon or canvas that are wrapped around the wrist. They're used to protect the wrist from heavy pull movements and also protect the inside of the palms.

Ideally, straps are used during compound lifts such as barbell deadlifts and rack pulls.

How to use deadlift straps?

To use deadlift straps:

They come in pairs. Put the end of the strap through the small loop.

That will create a bigger loop; put your wrist through it.

Pull on the strap to tighten it around your wrist.

Wrap the strap on the barbell or weight, and firmly place your palms on the wrapped strap.

You should wear the strap on both wrists before wrapping them around the barbell.

What are the benefits of deadlift straps?

The following are some of the benefits of straps that you should be aware of:

Lifting straps provides support to your grip and enables you to hold onto the barbell. Sometimes, you might have the strength to push for a few more reps, but if your grip gives way, you won’t be able to continue. Lifting straps ensures you can hold on.

Lifting straps allows you to lift more, and sometimes bodybuilders use them to push their muscles harder.

Protect your wrists from injuries by giving them the support it needs for heavy lifts. Deadlift straps keeps the wrist and barbell aligned so that your grip doesn’t slip and allows the barbell to fall.

How to lift using deadlift straps?

Now that you know how to wear the straps and the benefits of it, you must know how to lift using the straps. Your grip must be right over the straps. That will ensure you're able to use the straps for the lift.

Next, you have to lift the barbell using the correct form. A lifting strap makes it easier on the grip, but you still have to maintain the correct form.

Third, if you feel your grip slipping, the barbell won’t fall on the floor, as it will be wrapped with the strap, which is also on your wrist. Therefore, you should slowly place the barbell on the floor when that happens instead of allowing it to put all the pressure on your wrist.

Bottom Line

Straps always come in handy, but you need to know when to start using them. If you begin with straps, you may not be able to develop grip strength, and that is important as well.

Every aspect of bodybuilding is important when it comes to having the physique of your dreams, and so are deadlift straps.

