How to Use a Kettlebell: 7 Best Kettlebell Exercises You Can Do Using This Machine

If you’re aware of the best kettlebell exercises, you’ll be able to add significant variations to your workout routine. That'll help keep your muscles working at various angles for overall development.

There are various weights available in kettlebells. You can start light weights before moving up to a higher one.

How to Use a Kettlebell?

Kettlebells usually have a rounded handle rather than a straight bar, like dumbbells or barbells. You can hold kettlebells with both hands due to the rounded ends attached to the weights.

Mostly, kettlebells work the same way as dumbbells or barbells and are another way of resistance training for strength and weight loss.

Best Kettlebell Exercises for Strength and Weight Loss

As mentioned, almost all exercises can be done with kettlebells, but here are seven such exercises for strength and weight loss:

1) Kettlebell Swing

This is one of the most common kettlebell exercises you can do.

Ideally, you should hold the kettlebell with both hands and maintain a strong grip. Bend forward while keeping a stable hip and lower the kettlebell. Push through, and swing the kettlebell forward. Stand tall with engaged quads, glutes and core.

If this is the first time you’re doing swings, it’s better to have someone show yoy how it's done to avoid any injury.

2) Kettlebell Deadlift

You can replicate a deadlift with a kettlebell. You can use two kettlebells to do the same.

However, as the weight is towards the bottom rather than parallel to the grip, ensure that you control the movement all the way to the bottom and back to avoid any injury.

3) Goblet Squat

One of the best kettlebell exercises for quads and legs are goblet squats. You can use one slightly heavy kettlebell for this movement. Ensure to push through with your heels, and control the movement to activate all the muscles in your quads and boost muscle growth and strength.

4) Farmer’s Walk

This is another exercise that is easier to do with kettlebells. You need to hold two heavy kettlebells on both handsm and walk. Even though you’re supposed to walk normally, the heavy weights will act as the resistance you need to urge your body to burn more calories for energy.

This exercise works on the glutes, hamstrings, traps, shoulders, calves, forearms, triceps, core muscles, biceps and lats.

5) Bent-over Row

You can choose to do this exercise with either one kettlebell or two. The motion remains the same as that in a dumbbell row. However, you have to have a much more stable wrist control, as the kettlebells could otherwise swing back and forth.

6) Overhead Press

Some of the best kettlebell exercises focus on arms as well. One of the most popular ones is the overhead press.

You can replicate the overhead press motion, but do the same with a kettlebell. For ease of control, you should have your palms facing forward while the weight is behind the back of your palm. Nevertheless, there are various grips for this exercise, and you should find one that suits you best.

7) Hand to Hand Swing

This is an interesting exercise and is usually one of the top ones done with a kettlebell.

You require a light kettlebell that you can handle with ease. Swing the kettlebell till your chest with one hand. While it’s in the air, switch hands, and grab the handle with the other hand.

It’s better to do that with a lighter weight so that you can swing it high enough to allow you time for the switch

