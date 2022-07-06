How to Use a Lateral Raise Machine: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The lateral raise machine targets the shoulders, especially the lateral and anterior delts. If you have access to this machine at your gym, you should incorporate it in your workout routine.

While you can do lateral raises with dumbbells or use the cable pulley system, the lateral raise machine has its own benefits that cannot be overlooked.

Correct Form of Using Lateral Raise Machine

First, you need to select the weight you can raise. If this is the first time you’re doing lateral raise, stick to a lighter weight.

Next, sit facing the machine after adjusting the height. Your feet should be firmly on the ground and kept shoulder-width apart. Once you’ve secured your sitting position, place your arms in the padding, and hold the handle. Your head should be straight.

To do the exercise, push the weight upwards with your shoulders while keeping a bend on your elbow. You need to keep pushing the weight till your forearms are slightly above parallel with the ground. Hold the position for two seconds when you’re at the top of the motion, and begin lowering the weight using the same motion.

Repeat that at least 10 to 12 reps to complete one set.

Tips for Using Lateral Raise Machine

You need to remember that this machine is used for isolation movements. So, intensity over volume is key. You need to use a lighter weight to ensure your form is correct. The better your form is, the more work will be done on your deltoids.

Additionally, remember to use the full range of motion. It’s quite easy to end up in half range when using the machine if you use heavy weights.

Ideally, it should be a manageable weight but with a full range of motion. Finally, your entire upper body and lower body must be stable. The only body part that should move are your shoulders.

Benefits of Using Lateral Raise Machine

This machine allows you to specifically target your deltoids. It primarily focuses on the lateral head but also allows you to engage the anterior and rear delts.

However, the main benefit is that this machine lets you isolate your shoulders and only work those muscles. Usually, quite a bit of shoulder exercises are compound movements, such as the overhead press or pike push-ups.

As this machine isolates your shoulders, it helps strengthen your shoulders as well as correcting any imbalance on the left and right sides.

Common Mistakes while Using Lateral Raise Machine

When you’re using the machine, you want to optimise its benefits. Therefore, being aware of the common mistakes can help you avail all its advantages. Some of the common mistakes are:

Don’t Go Too Heavy

This machine can be used to add intensity to boost your growth and endurance. You don’t want to go too heavy and end up with shoulder injuries because of the heavy weight, though.

Correct Your Posture

The overall movement depends on what your posture is. If you have a hunched back or shoulders or if you constantly move your neck, your posture gets affected. You need to stay still; keep your entire body stable, and focus on moving only your shoulders.

