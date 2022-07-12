How to Use a Reverse Hyper Machine: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

If you have access to a reverse hyper machine at your gym, you must use it regularly during your workout routines to strengthen your lower back.

It goes without saying that the lower back muscles help with several exercises, such as squats, deadlifts, pull-downs and others. Therefore, it’s important to isolate these muscles and focus on them to boost strength and endurance.

Correct Form of Using Reverse Hyper Machine

Adjust the machine height, and lie on the pad provided on your chest. Your waist and upper body should be on the bench, not your hips. Meanwhile, your lower body needs to be towards the floor, preferably keeping your legs stable and hanging.

Use the handles provided to keep your upper body in position and engage your core muscles.

To exercise, lift your legs to a point where your legs are almost parallel to the floor. At the top of the motion, your hamstrings, lower back and glutes should be engaged and contracted. Hold the position for a second or two before releasing the contractions and lowering your legs.

Do that at least 10 to 12 times for two to three sets.

Tips for Using Reverse Hyper Machine

Here are some tips to keep in mind when using the machine.

Keep your core engaged. This entire movement is based on balance and stability. An engaged core is a way to acquire stability in your body.

It should be one smooth movement. Initially, you might feel that your legs are swaying back and forth when doing the movement. However, as you continue doing it, you should be able to do the entire exercise in one smooth movement.

Keep a strong muscle-mind connection. It’s important to understand that this exercise works on your lower back muscles. Therefore, while you must contract your hamstrings and glutes, you also need to maintain a muscle-mind connection with your lower back muscles.

Benefits of Using Reverse Hyper Machine

Every machine and equipment comes with its own benefits and so does the reverse hyper machine. Some of its benefits are:

Helps with improving posture Assists with strengthening the lower back muscles Allows you to add weights to it as you progress. Use for warm-up or to cool down.

Common Mistakes

If you’re aware of the common mistakes, it’ll be much easier for you to master the movement.

Using heavy weights

You don’t need to use an excessive amount of weight when starting resistance training, especially for this movement. Ideally, you should do this exercise with your bodyweight, but you can add weight later. Nevertheless, stick to a light weight initially.

Overextending

Always aim to extend till the point where your legs are almost parallel. You do not need to push the extension, and go above your posterior. You'd put your lower back at risk if you overextend.

Using a jerk

You cannot use a sudden jerk to lift the legs. You have to be ensure the movement is one smooth one when using the reverse hyper machine.

The better you control the movement, the better you can work on your muscles. However, if you use a sudden jerk or motion, you’ll be putting your muscles at risk of injury and could strain your lower back muscles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far