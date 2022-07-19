How to Use a Stability Ball: 7 Best Exercises You Can Do Using This Machine for a Full-Body Workout

Stability ball exercises are an interesting and fun addition to your workout routine. If the same old workouts don't inspire you anymore, and you're looking for something better, maybe more challenging and fun, stability ball exercises are your best bet.

The greatest benefits of stability ball is that it tests your balance. Some benefits are listed below:

Enhanced stability

Assist in the formation of correct body-weight movement patterns

Added muscular recruitment during exercises.

Stability Ball Exercises for Full Body Workout

Check out these seven interesting exercises using a stability ball that can give you a full body workout:

1) Stability Ball Plank

Let's start off with a fairly simple one and an easy one at that. Stability ball planks let you rest your hands on the ball instead of the floor and still give you the workout benefits of a traditional squat.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Begin with your elbows on top of the ball, in line with your shoulders, with hands clasped together and your feet hip-width apart.

Brace your abdominals, and keep your chest and stomach totally off the ball.

Write your initials, middle name and last name with your elbows on top of the ball.

2) Atlas Squat

This move targets your entire lower body and your core. It can give your arms a nice burn.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Begin by standing, with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and holding the stability ball above your head.

While maintaining an overhead position, descend into a deep squat while sitting back into your hips and keeping your knees behind your toes.

Avoid neck discomfort by keeping your chin directed toward your chest.

Return to the starting position by driving through the heels.

3) Hamstring Ball Tuck

This is a terrific move to engage both your core and legs as you balance on the stability ball. Perform this exercise for three sets of 12-15 reps.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Place your heels atop a stability ball while lying on your back.

Raise your hips ,and create a flat bridge position. Your shoulder blades should be firmly planted in the ground, and your arms should be placed on the floor for support.

Squeeze your buttocks, and roll the ball in while thrusting your hips as high as possible into the air. At the peak, pause, and return to the level. That's one repetition.

4) Stability Ball Knee Tuck

This fun exercise can challenge your balance and strengthen your core to the limit.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Face-down on the ball, place your hands on the ground in front of you (the 'up' portion of a push-up), and place only your shins and the tops of your feet on the ball.

As you exhale, and raise your knees to your elbows, the ball should move along with you. Bring your knees as close as possible to your chest.

Inhale as you return to the plank posture by extending your legs. That's one repetition.

5) Squat Bicep Curl

This move engages all the major muscles in your lower body and work out your biceps at the same time. It's a fun workout to include in your routine.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Place the stability ball against a wall, and lean against it with your back (position ball in the small of your back).

Your feet should be level on the floor, approximately 6 to 12 inches away from the body. Keep your relaxed at the sides when gripping the dumbbells and your elbows close to the torso.

Maintaining wall contact, squat till your thighs are parallel to the ground. Simultaneously, perform a bicep curl.

Place your weight on your heels, and rise slowly from the squat while returning your arms to your sides.

6) Stability Ball Chest Fly

This move works out arms and chest as well as your core and legs through the bridge-like position.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Holding a set of dumbbells, lie back on a stability ball (ensuring that your head, neck and shoulders are supported by the ball), with your feet flat on the floor, knees bent at 90-degree angle, ankles directly beneath your knees, and hips elevated with your abs taut.

While maintaining this body stance, press the weights straight up, and extend your arms parallel to the floor. (Arms should be straight without the elbows locked)

Return your arms to the centre position, and repeat.

7) Stability Ball Push-up

Push-ups are one of the best full-body workouts you can do, and the stability ball push-up can push you even harder. Hitting your muscles differently, it's a good challenge and an interesting variation.

Here's how you do this stability ball exercise:

Assume push-up stance with your hands firmly resting beneath your shoulders on a stability ball.

While maintaining a tight core and a straight back, lower into a push-up, and return to the starting position.

