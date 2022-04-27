6 Effective Ways to Improve Your Vertical Jump

If you're looking to get better at playing sports, or even just want to add something new to your workout routine, learning to improve your vertical jump can be a great place to start.

Jumping is an essential activity for basketball, volleyball and track and field, but it can also help you improve your power, balance and agility. These skills are beneficial for all your movements, both functional and athletic.

There are a number of exercises you can do to increase your vertical jump.

Six Effective Exercises to Improve Your Vertical Jump:

#1 Jumping Jacks

If you're looking to improve your vertical jumps and performance in activities that require quick movement in different directions, try jumping jacks. This exercise will help strengthen your lower body while elevating your heart rate and shifting your body out of its usual plane of movement.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms alongside your body.

Jump up and spread your feet apart at the same time as raising your arms overhead so that your palms nearly touch.

Then jump back to the first position.

Repeat this motion 2–6 times for 10–15 reps each set.

#2 Burpees

If you want to improve your vertical jump, start with burpees. Burpees build strength, endurance, and cardio fitness. They work your entire body, giving you the power to jump explosively. You can play around with burpee variations to make them simpler or harder.

To do a burpee:

Crouch down and put your hands on the ground.

Jump your feet back until you are in a high plank position; do one pushup.

Jump your feet forward and up into a squat; and jump as high as you can.

Do 2 or 3 sets of 10–16 reps.

#3 Squat Jumps

Squat jumps are high-intensity exercises that involve moving your whole body through space. They are great for building power in your lower body, burning calories, and improving your vertical jumps.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with you feets shoulder-length distance apart and your arms alongside your body.

Slowly drop your hips and return to a squat position, almost lifting your heels off the floor.

To maintain your back straight, lean forward slightly at the hips.

In the lower position, pause for a bit.

Jump up rapidly with your ankles, knees, and hips all at the same time.

Draw your knees up toward your torso while in the air.

Before moving your weight back toward your heels, land as gently as possible on the middle of your foot.

#4 Forward Linear Jump

Forward Linear Jumps get your heart rate up and work many muscles in your body, including those in your glutes, legs, calves and thighs. The exercise works best on a flat surface with plenty of space, so you can jump as far as possible forward & get started on the vertical jump.

Here's how you do it:

Start this exercise by standing with your feet & maintaing some distance.

Focus on keeping your shoulder blades down while maintaining your arms by your sides.

Bring your belly button in towards your spine to tighten your core muscles.

Slowly lower your hips until your heels begin to rise off the floor, as if you were squatting. By bending your hips, you can keep your back flat.

Maintain a forward-facing posture.

#5 Single Leg Dead-Lift Jump

This advanced exercise requires a great deal of balance and stability and trains the legs to become more explosive. This can help you become more explosive when doing jump squats with two legs.

Here's how you do it:

Bring your right foot off the floor and extend it behind you, so that it’s pointing to the right (or left if you’re left-handed).

Lean forward and make sure your torso is parallel to the floor.

Place your right hand on the floor.

Lift your foot up until it’s level with your hips and bring your other hand back onto the dumbbells to support you.

Now bend both knees 90 degrees and lower yourself under control, so that both knees are on the floor and you’re able to sit on one of them, but not both.

From here either alternate legs or do both at the same time for 4 sets of 8 reps each side if you’re new to this exercise or trying to gain core control over your legs

#6 Box Jumps

Jumping exercises known as plyometrics build explosive power, strength, and speed by pushing your muscles to the max to improve your vertical jump. Box jumps, a move where you jump from the floor up onto a box, are one example of plyometric exercise.

To do box jump:

To perform, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the box one short step in front of you.

Bend your knees slightly and drop down, bringing your arms out behind you.

As you jump onto the box, use the power from your half squat to drive you upward, allowing your arms to fly out in front of you.

Land slowly on both feet with knees slightly bent.

Step back and down and repeat.

In conclusion, your vertical jump is something to work at and improve for a lifetime. Your jumping ability isn't fixed – it can be improved with smart training and practice. These tips can help you get started on the path to improving your vertical jump.

Edited by Diptanil Roy