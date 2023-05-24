How vitamin C impacts eye health

Maintaining good eye health is of paramount importance for overall well-being and quality of life. Vitamin C is not only renowned for its immune-boosting properties but also for its significant impact on eye health.

In this article, we delve into the compelling benefits of vitamin C for maintaining and improving eye health.

Benefits of vitamin C for eye health

#1 Protecting against age-related macular degeneration (ARMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (ARMD) is a common eye condition that can lead to vision loss in older adults.

Studies have shown that vitamin C, with its potent antioxidant properties, plays a key role in reducing risk of ARMD. It helps neutralize free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress and damage cells of the macula — the central part of the retina responsible for sharp and detailed vision.

#2 Reducing risk of cataracts

Cataracts, characterized by the clouding of the eye's lens, are a leading cause of vision impairment worldwide.

Vitamin C aids in reducing risk of cataracts by combating oxidative stress and preventing accumulation of damaging free radicals in the lens. Additionally, it promotes production of collagen, a protein necessary for maintaining the structural integrity and transparency of the lens.

#3 Supporting eye tissue health

Vitamin C is vital for the health and maintenance of various eye tissues, including the cornea and blood vessels.

It aids in the synthesis of collagen, strengthening the cornea and promoting wound healing. Furthermore, vitamin C supports healthy blood vessels in the eyes, ensuring proper circulation and oxygen supply to the ocular structures, reducing risk of vision-related complications.

#4 Boosting immune system

A robust immune system is essential for maintaining overall eye health. Vitamin C plays a pivotal role in enhancing immune function by supporting production and activity of immune cells.

By bolstering the immune system, vitamin C helps protect against eye infections and inflammations, reducing risk of conditions like conjunctivitis and uveitis that can negatively impact vision.

#5 Enhancing antioxidant protection

As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C helps defend the eyes against damage caused by harmful free radicals.

By neutralizing these unstable molecules, vitamin C reduces risk of oxidative stress-related eye conditions, like dry eyes and inflammation. It also works in conjunction with other antioxidants, like vitamin E and beta-carotene, to provide comprehensive protection for ocular tissues.

Vitamin C plays a vital role in maintaining and promoting eye health. To ensure an adequate intake of vitamin C for optimal eye health, incorporating vitamin C-rich foods in your diet is crucial.

Citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, broccoli, bell peppers and leafy green vegetables are excellent dietary sources of vitamin C. Alternatively, if dietary intake is insufficient, vitamin C supplements can be considered under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

