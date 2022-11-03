How Vitamin E Benefits Your Face?

Vitamin E benefits are many. The vitamin, also known as tocopherol, is a fat-soluble one required by the body. It;s also an antioxidant that fights free radicals and prevents oxidative damage to cells.

Due to its fat-soluble nature, it;s also found in the sebum produced by the sebaceous glands. Vitamin E in the sebum helps maintain the skin barrier. The levels of this vitamin decrease with age. It can also be destroyed by ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

On that note, let's have a look at some vitamin E benefits:

What Does Vitamin E do For the Face?

There are two types of UV radiation that can damage the skin: ultraviolet A (UV-A) and ultraviolet B (UV-B).

Vitamin E can absorb certain amounts of UV-B radiation. However, it does not provide protection against UV-A-type radiation. It's often used as an anti-aging or skin-conditioning agent, usually mixed with moisturizers, creams, oils, and makeup foundations.

Naturally extracted tocopherols from seed oils are also available as skincare agents. Topical vitamin E creams and lotions, as spot treatments are often used by people for acne scars, are sometimes effective as well. These creams must be applied in a small amount before blotting them dry.

Vitamin E products often take longer to absorb due to their hydrophobic nature. It's often recommended to leave these products overnight on the skin for better absorption. Most people using similar products regularly have claimed to have improved skin conditions.

As it's an antioxidant, Vitamin E can protect the skin from oxidative stress and aging. This vitamin is a common component in anti-aging creams and is found in nuts, like almonds, seeds, and olives.

Does Vitamin E Brighten Skin?

Vitamin E when paired with other ingredients, such as vitamin C can significantly increase the potency of skincare products.

As it's a strong antioxidant, vitamin C can boost vitamin E benefits on the skin. Both antioxidants can work together and help make the skin brighter naturally. Cell membranes in skin cells are often susceptible to oxidative damage from pollutants and free radicals in the environment.

They are also damaged by ultraviolet radiation from the sun. These agents can damage skin cells, which can cause dullness and sunburn. Vitamin E benefits include restoring the skin’s brightness and glow naturally by nourishing the cells. It also improves skin clarity and softness.

Does Vitamin E Remove Dark Spots?

Vitamin E can help reduce dark spots. (Image via Unsplash/kevin laminto)

Dark spots on the skin can be caused by too much melanin, a type of pigment made underneath the skin. Melasma is a condition where the pigment is produced in excess.

This hyperpignemtation can be treated with the topical application of products containing this vitamin. Vitamin E benefits are widely known in the skincare industry, especially for its pigmentation reversal properties.

Vitamin E also helps improve blood circulation and can maintain the firmness and structure of the skin. Tocopherol treatment is also used to delay wrinkles and photoaging apart from being used to improve cell turnover and regeneration. Vitamin E foods like seeds and nuts can help moderately in this regard. Almond oil capsules often have greater Vitamin E benefits.

Is Vitamin E Good for Face Overnight?

Vitamin E oil can help improve skin brightness. (Image via Unsplash/Christin Hume)

As vitamin E is fat soluble (hydrophobic) in nature and has a thick consistency, it’s best to apply it before going to bed so that it's fully absorbed by the skin. Applying it in the morning can make the skin sticky.

The face should be clean of any makeup or other skin products, rinsed well, and dried before applying skin products to get the best vitamin E benefits. When applied to the face, one should wait till the face is dry before sleeping, as the fabric from bedsheets, pillows and upholstry can wipe out the applied products.

Using too much vitamin E on the skin can clog the skin pores, leading to excess sweating and skin irritation.

Takeaway

Vitamin E is renowned for its anti-aging properties. Vitamin E skincare products and supplements for a short duration are safe for most people.

Capsules of vitamin E are often available in safe levels. Nuts and seeds also have similar vitamin E benefits. However, higher concentrations can be harmful for some.

As these oils are extracted from various plants, it should be kept in mind that severe skin conditions must be treated only under the supervision of a skincare specialist or a dermatologist.

