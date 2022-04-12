Zumba Workouts: The Basics and How It Helps with Weight Loss

If you are bored with regular cardio exercises and the idea of daily weight lifting scares you, then Zumba workouts are something you can try for your fitness journey. This workout routine is so much fun and enjoyable that you’ll surely forget that you are working out.

Zumba is mainly a dance exercise program inspired by Latin dancing that has gained tremendous popularity because of its groovy and fun dance moves. Not only is it enjoyable and entertaining, but it also offers some amazing health benefits, including weight loss. So yes, if you are looking for a fitness program that’s fun and easy and also helps you lose weight, then Zumba workouts are perfect for you.

Types of Zumba classes to choose from:

Zumba mostly appeals to the female audience but it’s welcome to all. And because dance moves are so easy and accessible, people of all ages can do it. There are different types of Zumba workout programs, which makes it all the more approachable for people with different age groups and fitness levels. Different Zumba programs include:

Aqua Zumba:

This Zumba program takes dance moves to the swimming pool. This is particularly for those who want low-impact exercise for their fitness routine and those with any type of low-extremity injuries.

Zumba gold:

Zumba gold is a modified version of the basic Zumba class but it is particularly for older people and is performed at a very low intensity.

Zumba step:

In the Zumba step program, the choreography and moves are the same but it’s performed by increasing the intensity and adding more leg-strengthening moves.

Zumba kids:

Especially for children between the age of 7 to 10, Zumba kids involve activities and games to keep kids entertained and engaged throughout the class.

(Kids enjoying Zumba dance. Photo by Yan Krukov via pexels)

Zumba kids Jr:

Zumba kids Jr. is for kids between 4 to 6 years of age and is more of a dance party to keep the kids happy and interested throughout the class.

Zumbini:

Zumbini is a once-a-week 45 minutes Zumba workout class for children between 0 to 3 years of age. It’s more like a learning experience and an active play class.

(Photo by Kate Trysh via pexels)

How do Zumba workouts help with weight loss?

Zumba dance workouts are a mixture of low-intensity and high-intensity dance moves, which are performed at different intervals to burn calories. The routine combines resistance training and Zumba aerobics. The swaying between high and low dance moves makes your cardio system work more effectively, thus enhancing your metabolism and burning calories.

Various studies show that a 40-minute simple Zumba workout can help burn 400 calories. So, in an hour of Zumba, you can expect to lose at least 600 to 800 calories on average. However, it will depend on your age, genetics, fitness level, and the intensity of your dance moves.

Regular Zumba workouts help in weight loss. (Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash)

Besides helping in losing weight, Zumba workouts also help reduce your blood pressure, lower various risks of heart disease, and boost the level of good cholesterol in your body.

Zumba fitness classes’ look more like a party hall but you’ll be surprised to witness amazing weight loss.

A group of women performing Zumba. (Photo by danielle-cerullo via unsplash)

A few helpful tips to follow when starting with the Zumba workouts programme:

For an effective weight loss and to burn calories faster, indeed, it is very important to do the Zumba moves correctly, but it is equally important to have a nutritious diet plan.

Here is a list of a few important tips you should follow to get the desired results from your Zumba workouts.

Always eat foods that are rich in protein and low in carbohydrates.

Drink enough water to keep yourself hydrated.

Make sure you take fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your diet.

Do not have sugary drinks and processed food.

Make sure you eat something healthy every two to three hours to boost your energy level.

When performing Zumba workouts, mix different Zumba formats including aqua Zumba, Zumba toning, etc. as mixing these will help engage every muscle in your body and you’ll burn fat faster.

Always wear comfortable and light-weighted shoes so you can move freely without any discomfort.

Be consistent and enjoy every move.

Summary:

Zumba is a very trendy workout program suitable and safe for any age group, but it’s always better to start slow. If you have been inactive or have any medical issues then talk to your doctor just to make sure if Zumba is right for you. Also, talk to your instructor and let them know about your fitness level and any health concerns you have, so they can suggest variations accordingly.

