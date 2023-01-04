5 Hula Hoop Exercises for the Winter

Hula hoop exercises are best if you want to have a good time while working out. They are excellent for increasing muscle mass, burning calories, and even assisting in the treatment of mental health issues like depression.

Three out of the four seasons present no issues for exercising outside, but when the weather starts to turn chilly, finishing a beautiful, long run is the last thing you'd have on your mind. So, how can you continue to achieve your fitness goals throughout the winter season? The answer is easy--pick up a hula hoop!

Best Hula Hoop Exercises

Hula hoop exercises are great for winter. Starting with simple exercises is always recommended because you might initially find it challenging to get into the flow. No matter your age, whether you're 6 or 60, these activities involving the hoop will make your day happier and make you grin.

The top six hula hoop exercises and instructions for performing them are all covered in this article. So, let's get going!

1) Hula Hoop Standing Twist

The standing twist is a great hula hoop exercise for abdominal muscles. It specifically targets oblique muscles.

How to perform a Standing Twist:

With your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, hold the hula hoop with both hands.

Twist to the left while maintaining a straight lower body. Spend 5 seconds doing it.

Turn to the right. Spend 5 seconds doing it.

Repeat the process on both sides.

2) Rolling Reach

Your back and legs will benefit greatly from this hula hoop exercise. It might seem a lot like driving, albeit with bigger steering wheels.

Here’s how to do a Rolling Reach:

While bending forward, keep the hula hoop in front of you. It must rest on the ground.

Position your feet shoulder-width apart.

Roll the hula hoop to the right while maintaining a straight back.

Repeat it until you reach the far end of the space.

Return to your starting position after rolling the hula hoop to the left.

3) Hula Hoop Tree Press

You utilize the hula hoop as a dumbbell in this hula hoop exercise. With a little variety, you'll essentially perform triceps extensions.

How to do a Tree Press:

Hold the hula hoop at the back of your head.

Position your right foot sole on the inside side of the left leg, just below the knee.

Look ahead while maintaining a straight back.

Flex your elbows to lower the hula hoop behind you, and then raise it back to the beginning position.

Perform 10 times, then repeat by swapping the leg position.

4) Hula Hoop Russian Twist

The Russian Twist is a fantastic core exercise. If you use a hula hoop, you may take it up a notch.

Here’s how to perform the hula hoop Russian Twist:

Hold the hula hoop in both hands while sitting on the ground.

Lift both legs as you slightly flex your knees.

With the hula hoop, take a slight backward slant and twist to your right side.

After a brief pause, turn to the left.

Perform 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

5) V-Sit-Ups

This hula hoop exercise effectively works the core. V-sit-ups are well-known for targeting abdominal muscles.

Here’s how to perform hula hoop V-Sit-Ups:

Put your foot on the hoop's opposite end. Spread your legs out to hip-width.

Lean backward while maintaining a straight back, then raise both your legs such that they are at a 60-degree angle with the floor.

Hold out your hands in front of you.

As your legs are about to hit the ground, raise your hands and legs and then drop them.

Once more, extend your legs and hands.

Conclusion

You might be amazed to learn that hula hoop exercises burn the same amount of calories in 30 minutes as dancing or even walking.

Exercising with a hula hoop helps you lose belly and hip fat. Visceral fat is also burned by it. As it wraps around the body's internal organs, visceral fat is typically the hardest type of fat to target during exercise.

Hula hooping also works out your lower body muscles, which is a fantastic health advantage. During a hula hooping session, the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves are primarily engaged.

