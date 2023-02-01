Hulk Hogan Health Update: Paralysis scare, Illness & Medical Amidst Back Surgery, Explored

Hulk Hogan health update- Hulk Hogan’s representative has finally responded to the claims of the WWE legend being in poor health.

Hulk Hogan, a WWE legend, hasn't been in the best of health lately. Hulkster's physical health has suffered as a result of his several back operations after a taxing career in the ring. Hogan persists despite this and even engages in physical exercise.

Hulk Hogan Health Update: How is He Doing?

Hogan has significantly damaged his body over the years, particularly as a result of his finisher move, the leg drop. Hogan had said in previous interviews that he wished he had chosen a different finisher.

Following recent spine surgery, Hulk Hogan is making a good recovery and is able to walk without a cane.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is doing all fine. (Image via Instagram @able2uk)

After rumors surfaced that Hogan was paralyzed because he had lost feeling below the waist, a spokesperson for the 69-year-old actor and WWE icon released a statement.

On January 23, Hogan made an appearance on Raw's 30th-anniversary special. He and Jimmy Hart introduced the program as a way to welcome everyone to the milestone celebration.

Hulk Hogan’s Back Surgeries

The back injuries that afflicted Hulk Hogan have been well-documented. The former WWE Champion had to undergo many surgeries, which significantly altered his physique.

After a few years, he admitted that his back is "full of metal," and his hips and knees are "fake." After undergoing 10 operations, Hogan revealed his scars in a photo to the public in 2020.

Anyone who has undergone this many surgeries will undoubtedly feel the effects, much less a 69-year-old professional wrestler. Additionally, Kurt Angle's say on Hulk Hogan health update following his most recent operation left fans concerned.

Hulk Hogan Health Update: What’s About Paralysis Scare?

Kurt Angle, a fellow professional wrestler, allegedly heard Hogan tell him that following recent back surgery, he has lost all sensation in his legs.

On his show of the same name, Kurt Angle, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, recently provided a Hulk Hogan health update, stating that the legend "can't feel his lower body" following his most recent back surgery.

Hulk Hogan revolutionized WWE. (Image via Instagram @yasadikca_com)

Kurt Angle said: "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan.”

Within the pro wrestling community, Hulk Hogan has always been a controversial character. He was one of the key individuals behind the boom that made wrestling popular.

Days after Kurt Angle made the comments on Hulk Hogan’s health, fans have been furious to learn of the current situation.

It was a huge relief for his supporters worldwide when Hogan’s representative stated, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor," they went on to say that Hogan might have been joking when he spoke to Angle. The representative added that the 69-year-old is able to walk unaided.

With this most recent development, Hogan demonstrated that he would remain upbeat no matter what.

Just days after receiving the Hulk Hogan health update, his supporters were likewise relieved to see him in this avatar. There have been many compassionate responses to him from all around the world.

Poll : 0 votes